What could be sweeter than baking the cutest heart shaped cookies for your special valentine or for yourself!? Here are two easy cookie recipes you can make for Valentine’s Day!
The red velvet cookies are loaded with rich chocolate chips and colored a vibrant red. This recipe, inspired by a red velvet cake, takes minutes to prepare and bake, and makes enough cookies for the whole family! The heart shaped cookies can even be made with a cream cheese frosting to make them extra special! And feel free to add food coloring to the frosting or use any sprinkles your heart desires!
While they make a super Valentine’s Day Dessert (they’re the perfect color, after all!) these cookies should be added to your favorite recipes for any time of year. These super easy delights will impress your whole family when they find out you made them from scratch. Now all you need is a glass of milk!
Look for the video on the Pontotoc County Facebook page later this week. Remember if you try the recipe, send a picture, I would love to see your cooking success! I hope we can meet and cook together soon! If you have questions about any of the instructional videos for these recipes that are being posted on the Pontotoc County 4H Facebook page or about 4-H and would like to be added to the upcoming ZOOM meetings, just call Jane Chamblee your 4-H Agent at 662-489-3910.
RED VELVET COOKIES
Ingredients:
2 cups all-purpose flour
1/2 cups cocoa powder
1 tsp. baking soda
1 tsp. salt
1 cup (2 sticks) butter (room temperature)
3/4 cup packed brown sugar
1/2 cup granulated sugar
1 large egg
1 tsp. red food coloring
2 tsp. pure vanilla extract
1 12-oz pkg semisweet chocolate chips
Directions:
- Heat oven to 350°F. Line baking sheets with parchment paper. In large bowl, whisk together flour, cocoa, baking soda and salt.
- Using electric mixer on medium speed, beat together butter and sugars until combined. Add egg, food coloring and vanilla and mix until just combined.
- Reduce mixer speed to low and add flour mixture until just combined. Fold in chocolate chips.
- Scoop heaping spoonfuls of dough onto prepared sheets, spacing 1½ inches apart.
- Bake cookies, rotating positions of pans on racks halfway through, until darker around edges, 9 to 12 minutes total.
- Let cool 5 minutes on pans, then slide parchment (and cookies) onto wire rack and let cool at least 5 minutes more before serving.
HEART COOKIES
Ingredients:
For the cookies:
3 cups all-purpose flour (plus more for surface)
1 tsp. baking powder
1/2 tsp. salt
1 cup (2 sticks) butter, softened
1 cup granulated sugar
1 large egg
1 tsp. vanilla extract
1 tbsp. milk
For the buttercream
1 (8-oz.) block cream cheese, softened
1/2 cups (1 stick) butter, softened
4 cups powdered sugar
1 tsp. vanilla extract
1/4 tsp. salt
Red food coloring
Sprinkles
Directions
- In a large bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, and salt. In another large bowl using a hand mixer, beat butter and sugar until fluffy and pale in color. Add egg, milk, and vanilla and beat until combined, then add flour mixture gradually until totally combined.
- Shape into a disk and wrap in plastic. Refrigerate 1 hour.
- When ready to roll, preheat oven to 350º and line two baking sheets with parchment paper. Lightly flour a clean work surface and roll out dough until 1/8” thick. Using a heart shaped cookie cutter, cut out cookies and transfer to prepared baking sheets.
- Bake until edges are lightly golden, 8 to 10 minutes.
- Make frosting: In a large bow using a hand mixer, beat cream cheese and butter together until smooth. Add powdered sugar, vanilla, and salt and beat until combined.
- Divide frosting into 3 bowls. Add pink food coloring to one bowl and red food coloring to another. Stir each bowl and add more food coloring until desired color is reached. Frost cookies using an offset spatula with each color of frosting, then top with sprinkles.