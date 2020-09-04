Everyone in our family loves my mother’s pound cake. For as long as I can remember she has been making this cake. Birthdays and holidays, we know we are loved when she makes her famous pound cake. I watched her make it while growing up and even planned to make it whenever I had my own family.
Fast forward to my first home… I wanted to surprise my husband with the ultimate pound cake. I remember mixing the ingredients and thinking how perfect it would be. Here’s the problem, I got out my flour that I had put into a container but had forgotten to put a label on the flour. Was it self-rising or all-purpose? For those of you who have made that mistake, I bet you can guess what happened. I put the cake in the oven. I could smell it while it cooked. When I peeped through the oven window, I noticed it was rising higher than I had ever seen. The next time I looked it had not only risen but had overflowed and the cooking time was not done! When the cake was done, I took it out of the oven. While it cooled, I wondered how I would ever clean the oven. When my husband got home the cake had fallen and was almost hollow in the middle. He wanted to taste it, probably trying to make me feel better. When he tells this story now, he brags about a super moist cake and even refers to it as one of my best!
This recipe will be featured on the Kids Cooking Recipe video that will be posted on Friday. I will be talking about the importance of knowing the type of flour you use! Maybe this recipe will become your family’s favorites. So, until we can cook together at the Pontotoc County Extension Office, watch the videos posted on the Pontotoc County 4H Facebook page for this recipe and others. Don’t forget to share a picture of your success. If you have questions about any of the videos or about 4-H, just call Jane Chamblee your 4-H agent at 662-489-3910. Keep cooking and trying new foods!
Old Fashioned Butter Pound Cake
Ingredients
1 1/2 cups cake flour
1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
3 sticks butter, (unsalted, softened at room temp)
8 oz. cream cheese, room temp
3 1/4 cup sugar
1 1/2 tsp. vanilla extract
1 1/2 tsp almond extract
1 tsp. salt
6 large eggs
Directions:
1. Beat butter and cream cheese with a mixer on medium speed until mixture comes together.
2. Add sugar and extracts; beat until light and fluffy. Reduce speed to low.
3. Add eggs, one at a time, alternating with flour 1/2 cup at a time until all eggs and flour are used.
4. Transfer to a buttered, oiled and floured, 10-cup shaped pan such as a bundt pan.
5. Place in cold oven. Heat oven to 325 degrees. Bake until a toothpick inserted comes out clean. About 1 1/2 hours.
6. Remove cake from pan. Let cool on a wire rack.