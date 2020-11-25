What can you do to get ready for the holidays? How about cooking traditional recipes or trying new ones. Decorate your table with things you already have or try arranging some flowers…You can make the holidays special without overspending. Look around the house and or visit the dollar store. You can make it special for your family!
Here are a few recipes for the holidays to get you excited about cooking. The Chicken and Dressing recipe is the Pontotoc County Homemaker’s recipe. For many years they have been making this dish for the Annual Holiday House Celebration. This year, because of COVID, it was not possible.
Remember if you try one of the recipes please send a picture, I would love to see your success! Some “how-to” recipe videos have already been posted on the Pontotoc County 4H Facebook page and others will be coming. If you have questions about any of the recipes or about 4-H and would like to be added to our mailing list, just call Jane Chamblee your 4-H Agent at 662-489-3910.
CHICKEN & DRESSING
(This is the Pontotoc County Mississippi Homemakers recipe that is served every year at their Holiday House Celebration that was canceled this year due to COVID.)
Ingredients:
5 cups crumbled cornbread
1 medium onion, diced
(Onion can be cooked in the cornbread)
2 cups crumbled biscuits or loaf bread
2-3 Tbsp. butter
1 can cream of chicken soup
4 cups chicken broth
4 cups of cooked chicken
5 eggs, well beaten
1 ½ tsp. sage
Salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
- Mix all ingredients in a large bowl.
- Mixture should be a little soupy – not thick.
- Pour mixture into one 9 x 13 pan sprayed with non-stick spray.
- Bake at 400 degrees for 40 minutes.
NOTE: Can be frozen before cooking. Allow to thaw in refrigerator before cooking later.
HONEY BUTTER CORN
Ingredients
2 Tbsp. butter
3 Tbsp. honey
1 bag (16 oz.) frozen corn
2 ounces cream cheese cut into chunks
1/4 tsp. salt
1/4 tsp. pepper
Directions:
1. In a skillet pan, over medium-high heat, melt the butter and honey.
2. Once melted add the frozen corn and cook for 5-8 minutes, stirring occasionally, until cooked through.
3. Add cream cheese, salt, and pepper. Stir together and let it cook, about 3-5 minutes, while stirring occasionally.
4. Serve immediately. Leftovers keep well, covered in a container, and stored in the refrigerator.
AMBROSIA SALAD
Ingredients
1 can Mandarin Oranges (15 oz.)
1 can of Crushed Pineapple (8 oz.)
1 cup miniature marshmallows
½ cup sweetened coconut
½ cup sour cream
Directions:
- Drain the liquid from the can of oranges and pineapple using a colander and put them into a bowl.
- Add the marshmallows, coconut, and sour cream. Mix gently with a spatula and serve immediately or keep in the refrigerator until ready to serve.
FRUIT SALAD WITH PUDDING
Ingredients:
1 can peach slices, undrained
1 can pineapple tidbits, undrained
1 can mandarin oranges, undrained
2 to 3 bananas, cut in slices
1 (3 1/8 ounce) box dry vanilla instant pudding mix
1 cup strawberries, cut up (fresh or frozen)
Add any or all of the following:
1 cup of apples, chopped
1 cup of blueberries
1 cup grapes (I use the red ones)
Directions
- In a large bowl, combine peaches, mandarin oranges, pineapples, and vanilla pudding mix. This includes the juices from the cans.
- Mix well until pudding is dissolved.
- Stir in strawberries, bananas, blueberries, and grapes.
- Chill.
AUNT WEEZIE’S PECAN PIE
Ingredients:
1 cup Karo Light OR Dark Corn Syrup
3 eggs
1 cup sugar
2 Tbsp. butter melted
1 tsp. vanilla extract
1-1/2 cups (6 ounces) pecans
1 (9-inch) unbaked OR frozen deep-
dish pie crust
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 350°F.
2. Mix corn syrup, eggs, sugar, butter and vanilla using a spoon. Stir in pecans. Pour filling into pie crust.
3. Bake on center rack of oven for 60 to 70 minutes (see tips for doneness, below). Cool for 2 hours on wire rack before serving.
4. Place cookie sheet in oven and preheat oven as directed. Pour filling into frozen crust and bake on preheated cookie sheet.
RECIPE TIPS: Pie is done when center reaches 200°F. Tap center surface of pie lightly - it should spring back when done. For easy clean up, spray pie pan with cooking spray before placing pie crust in pan. If pie crust is overbrowning, cover edges with foil.
OPTIONS: Coarsely chopped walnuts can be substituted for a Walnut Pie. Try the walnut version. It’s delicious!
PUMPKIN CAKE
Ingredients:
Cake Layer:
1 yellow cake mix
¼ cup all-purpose flour
1 large egg, room temperature
1/2 cup butter, melted
Filling:
1 pkg. (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened
1 can (15 ounces) pumpkin puree
3 large eggs
1 teaspoon Vanilla
1/2 cup butter, melted
2 teaspoons Pumpkin Pie Spice
2 cups confectioners' sugar
Directions for Cake Layer:
1. Preheat oven to 350°F.
2. Combine the dry cake mix, flour, egg, and butter with a hand-held mixer or in a stand mixer. The mixture will be very firm.
3. Pat batter into a lightly greased 13x9-inch baking pan. Try to make it an even layer.
Directions for filling:
1. In a large bowl, beat the cream cheese and pumpkin puree until smooth.
2. Add the eggs, vanilla, pumpkin pie spice extract, butter, and pumpkin pie spice. Mix with a hand-held mixer until ingredients are fully incorporated.
3. Add the powdered sugar and mix well.
4. Pour pumpkin mixture over cake batter and bake for 40 to 50 minutes.
5. Make sure not to over bake as the center should be a little gooey.
6. Serve with fresh whipped cream and sprinkle with cinnamon or a pumpkin pie spice blend.