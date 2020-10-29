One of my family’s favorite sandwiches growing up was sloppy joes. For years I would make it with the canned sloppy joe mix. When I discovered I could make it at home with only a few simple ingredients I couldn’t wait to try it. It was such a success I wanted to share the recipe. It is so simple and homemade is always better!
So, try this recipe tonight for supper. I think your family will love it too. Remember if you try the recipe, send a picture, I would love to see your cooking success! I hope we can meet and cook together soon! If you have questions about any of the videos for these recipes that are being posted on the Pontotoc County 4H Facebook page or about 4-H and would like to be added to the upcoming ZOOM meetings, just call Jane Chamblee your 4-H Agent at 662-489-3910.
Make it homemade tonight! This is the perfect quick meal! Here's how:
Homemade Sloppy Joe
Ingredients:
1 lb. Ground Beef
¼ cup onion
¼ cup green bell pepper
½ tsp. garlic powder
1 tsp. yellow mustard
¾ cup ketchup
3 tsp. brown sugar
Salt & Pepper to taste
Directions:
- Brown meat, onion, pepper, and drain.
- Stir in garlic powder, mustard, ketchup, and brown sugar.
- Reduce heat to simmer.
- Simmer for 30 minutes.
- Season with salt and pepper and ENJOY!
NOTE: If you like spicy, just add hot sauce!