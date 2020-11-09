It’s that time of year! The days are getting shorter, the leaves are changing, and there’s just something in the air. What can you do to get ready for the holidays? How about cooking and trying new recipes, making a Thanksgiving wreath, decorating your table with things you already have, arranging some flowers…You can make the holidays special without overspending.
Look around the house and or visit the dollar store. You have the ability to make it special for your family. Between now and Thanksgiving I will be posting videos and pictures of things you can do or make for the holidays. Nothing says fall like the main ingredient in today’s recipe: Pumpkin
Pumpkin is a type of winter squash that’s in the same plant family as cucumbers and melons. It’s technically a fruit since it contains seeds. But in terms of nutrition, it’s more like a vegetable. Whether it is a fruit or a vegetable it just tastes good! Pumpkin is rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. It is incredibly healthy. It’s also low in calories and may boost your immune system, protect your eyesight, lower your risk of certain cancers, and promote heart and skin health.
Here is the first in a series of recipes that will be included in the next few weeks. Along with the recipes there will be ideas for decorating and gifts. There will be “how-to” videos posted throughout the holidays to help you make it a special time at home with your family.
Remember if you try one of the recipes, ideas, or projects please send a picture, I would love to see your success! If you have questions about any of the instructional videos for these recipes and more that are being posted on the Pontotoc County 4H Facebook page or about 4-H and would like to be added to the upcoming ZOOM meetings, just call Jane Chamblee your 4-H Agent at 662-489-3910.
Here is AN EASY recipe for the holidays. Only 2 Ingredients!
PUMPKIN MUFFINS
Ingredients:
1 can of pumpkin (15 oz.)
1 box of spice cake mix
Directions:
1. Preheat to 325 degrees.
2. Mix spice cake together with pumpkin. Scoop into lined or well sprayed muffin wells.
3. OPTIONAL – add chocolate chips
4. Bake 18-20 minutes (until toothpick comes out clean).
5. Stir together cake mix and a can of pumpkin. Make sure you use the smaller can (15 or 16 oz). This makes 12 muffins which take about 18 minutes to bake. DONE!
6. These can be made in a mini muffin pan. This makes 3 to 4 dozen mini muffins.
NOTES: If you can’t find a Spice Cake Mix, use a yellow cake mix and add the following spices:
- 1 tsp. cinnamon
- 1/2 tsp. nutmeg
- 1/4 tsp. ginger
- 1/4 tsp. allspice or cloves