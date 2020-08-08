Why Join 4-H?
Pontotoc County 4-H is proud to offer programs and growth opportunities that put the heads, hearts, hands, and health of our youth to work learning and applying the essential elements of the 4-H program: belonging, mastery, independence, and generosity. Here are just a few of the programs that 4-H offers:
Citizenship
Communications
Photography
Child Development
Clothing Selection
Consumer Education
Environmental Education
Forestry
Wildlife
S.A.F.E.T.Y (Shooting Sports)
Food and Nutrition
Health and Safety
Leadership Education
Personal Development
Animal Science
Plant and Soil Science
Veterinary Science
Entomology
Engineering and Electricity
During the next few weeks, I would like to introduce some of the programs that 4-H offers and some of our 4-H members who have focused on some of these programs. Watch for videos about some of these programs and announcements about ZOOM meetings you can join to learn more about programs and joining 4-H. Just give Jane Chamblee your 4-H agent a call at 662-489-3910.
Kids Cooking
For this week’s recipes I am including some ideas for homemade gifts. One idea that is sure to please someone you know is fudge. However, it is very sweet and should not be eaten every day. Make it for a special occasion or as a surprise. It can be made in the microwave, most in just 5 minutes! Enjoy!
5 Minute Peanut Butter Fudge
Ingredients:
8 oz unsalted butter
1 cup creamy peanut butter
1 lb. powdered sugar
Directions:
1. Line an 8 x 8 inch pan with parchment paper (I recommend making the parchment paper long enough so that it hangs off the edges of the pan on two sides, which will allow you to grip them later to lift out the parchment paper and contents.)
2. Combine the butter and peanut butter in a microwave-safe bowl. Microwave for 1 minute and stir. Microwave for 1 more minute and stir again until mixture is completely melted and smooth. Add the powdered sugar to the peanut butter mixture and stir until batter is smooth. The batter should be quite thick, like a paste.
3. Spread batter into the lined baking pan. Press another parchment paper on the surface and use your palms to apply gentle pressure to evenly spread the fudge across the entire pan. Lift off the top layer of parchment paper and smooth surface of fudge with your hands. Refrigerate for about 2 hours to let set. Lift fudge out of the pan. Cut into one-inch squares with sharp knife. Keep uneaten portions stored in the fridge.
5 Minute Peppermint Fudge
Ingredients:
3 cups white chocolate chips
1 (14-oz) can condensed milk
1 cup crushed peppermint
candies or crushed
peppermint candy canes
Directions:
1. Line an 8 x 8 baking pan with parchment paper. In microwave-safe bowl combine chocolate and condensed milk. Microwave for about 30 seconds and remove and stir until chocolate is mostly melted. Microwave again for another 30 seconds and stir again. Repeat again for another 30 seconds. Chocolate should be completely melted and smooth. If not, microwave another 30 seconds. Careful not to over-heat in microwave. Stir in 1/2 cup of crushed peppermint candies until fully incorporated.
2. Pour fudge into pan and level surface by hitting bottom of pan against hard surface a few times. Sprinkle remaining crushed peppermints evenly across surface. Place in fridge several hours to set. Cut with sharp knife into bite-sized squares.
5 Minute Cookies & Cream Fudge
Ingredients:
12 oreos crushed into smaller pieces
3 cups white chocolate
chopped (or white chocolate
chips)
1 (14-oz) can sweetened
condensed milk
Directions:
1. Line an 8 x 8 baking pan with parchment paper. In a microwave-safe bowl, combine chocolate and condensed milk. Microwave for about 30 seconds and remove and stir until chocolate is mostly melted. Microwave again for another 30 seconds and stir again. Chocolate should be completely melted and smooth. If not, microwave slightly longer. Careful not to overheat in the microwave.
2. Spread half of the crushed Oreos across the bottom of the pan. Pour chocolate on top. Sprinkle remaining Oreos across surface, spreading evenly. Press down on Oreo pieces on top so that they go into the fudge and smooth out the top. Place in fridge several hours to set. Cut with sharp knife into bite-sized squares.