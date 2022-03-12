March started last week. It is kite flying month. I love to watch a kite sail in the blue sky. I’ve often admired Charlie Brown because he made his own kite. I’ve wanted to do this all my life, so I looked up to see if there was a simple way you could do it, and low and behold I found a written tutorial on how to build a newspaper kite!
Mr. Tim Parish with the New York times gave a great printed tutorial on how to build a newspaper kite. I was inthralled. I'm going to try this out sometime. Now if you or your classroom are real industrious, you can try this out too. What intrigued me the most about this kite is the cross pieces are made of newspaper as well, so you don't need any wood, except for something to roll the paper on to get it started.
Now also, I edited this some for clarity of understanding and gave options on thread.
Here is what you need: Four double-page sheets of newspaper, in other words, unfold the A section of the Pontotoc Progress to the center page and get four pages from there.
Plenty of clear tape — preferably three-quarter-inch width but half an inch will be alright. Polyester sewing thread because it has to be light for the kite. You can also use light fishing line. Get the thinnest available. A pen or pencil, a yards stick, or any handy straight edge that’s long enough. Scissors. A bamboo skewer like you use on the grill. This will be used to help make the newspaper spars, or crosspieces for the kite.
Now here are the instructions. Sharpen the crease down the middle of one double-page sheet of newspaper and then open it. With your pencil, make a dot about a half an inch from the top of the page.
Measure four and three-quarter inches straight down from the top dot and mark the spot. At the four and three quarter inch dot, measure nine and a half inches on the left and on the right sides as well as 14 and a quarter inches down from it and mark each spot.
Use a ruler to draw straight lines to connect the outer dots to create a diamond outline. Lay tape over the lines, centering the edges of the tape over the lines.
Cut out the diamond shape with scissors. This will leave half the width of the tape all around the edges of the newspaper diamond. The tape produces a neat edge and helps avoid tearing while in flight.
Lay down the diamond-shaped sail over another sheet of newspaper and make a duplicate sail shape don’t tape it, just cut it out.
Start at one of the side points of the untaped duplicate sail and roll the newspaper around the skewer. After a few turns, while the skewer is still showing, remove it and continue rolling as tightly as possible. Once you have finished rolling, secure to the roll with a one-inch piece of tape, so the paper can’t unravel. This will be your vertical spar on the kite.
On a new double-page sheet of newspaper mark out a square, 13⅜ inches by 13⅜ inches, using a pen and ruler. Cut out the square and roll the newspaper diagonally around the skewer as you did before, removing the skewer after a few turns. The resulting spar should be about 19 inches long and will be your horizontal spar on the kite. Add tape to secure.
To make the tail get another sheet of newspaper, and mark lines horizontally across it one-and-a-quarter inches apart. Place tape on top of these lines. You may have to do it in six or eight inch increments. This helps strengthen the tail when the kite is in flight. Cut along the lines with scissors and join the strips end-to-end with tape on both sides you should have at least 16 feet of tail strip.
One of the ends of the vertical spar will be heavier. If you put the middle of the spar across an outstretched finger, you can feel it easily. Place the heavy end over the top point of the sail and the other end over the bottom point of the sail. Secure the ends to the sail with short strips of tape.
Place the horizontal spar across the sail so one end aligns with a side point of the sail. Secure the spar tip to the point with a short strip of tape. Now bring the other end down and align it with the other side of the sail. Secure with tape as before.
Be careful not to crush the spars where they cross.
Place two four-inch strips of tape vertically across the horizontal spar half an inch on either side of the vertical spar. Tape to the sail, being careful not to crush the tubes.
Take each end of the long tail ribbon and tape to either side of the spar at the bottom of the sail. Flip the kite over and add more tape to make a really secure connection. The tail can be left as a loop, or snipped in half at the bottom to become two separate tails.
Make a winder for the kite out of a double sheet of newspaper. Fold it up to about three inches across by four inches deep. Attach polyester sewing thread to a winder with a short strip of sticky tape. Then wind on at least 100 turns of thread. Snip the thread, ready to attach that end to the kite.
To attach the string to the kite, put two small holes in the kite on each side of the vertical spar just below the horizontal spar. Flip the kite over so you are looking at the front of it. Put your thread through one hole then flip the kite and bring the thread around the vertical spar and put it through the other hole. Flip the kite over again and tie the thread to the front of the kite securing it with three or four knots. Tape the thread to the vertical spar at the back of the kite.
You are now ready to fly your kite.