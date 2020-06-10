Tomato growing season is in full swing! Tomato growers face many challenges while growing this delicious fruit. Yellowing tomato leaves is a common problem that growers notice.
This issue can be caused by disease, lack of sunlight, and nutrient deficiencies. Each of these factors will be discussed using information provided by Dr. Rick Snyder, a Mississippi State University Extension Service Horticulture Specialist.
Disease
Early blight is a common fungal disease. Tomato plants can be infected when rain splashes soil onto leaves that contains fungal spores. The signs and symptoms of the disease include yellowing leaves and brown circular lesions. The leaves will die and eventually fall off the plant. The disease will slowly progress upward until most of the plant is defoliated.
Prevention is the key to controlling early blight. Control techniques include crop rotation, removing plants from the garden at the end of the growing season, and mulching around the plants.
Fungicides can also be used to prevent and reduce the spread of early blight. Fungicides including chlorothalonil, maneb, and mancozeb can be effective. Fungicides should be applied in seven to ten-day intervals throughout the growing season. Always read and follow label information when using pesticides.
Sunlight
Tomatoes grown in low light conditions can have yellowing leaves. Tomatoes should be planted in areas that receive as much direct sunlight as possible. As tomato plants mature, lower leaves can become shaded and naturally turn yellow. This is not a major problem. These unproductive leaves should be pruned from the plant and removed from the garden.
Fertility
Nutrient deficiencies can cause yellowing leaves as well. Soil testing can inform the gardener of nutrient and soil pH problems. Gardeners can improve the productivity and health of their plants by basing fertilizer and lime applications on soil test recommendations.
Learning how specific nutrient deficiencies nutrients affect plants can be helpful to gardeners. Nitrogen is one of the most important plant nutrients. It promotes vigorous plant growth. Low nitrogen levels result in an overall yellowing of the plant. Potassium deficiency will result in leaf edges that turn yellow while the other parts of the leaf remain green.
Magnesium deficiencies can result in yellowing along the interior leaf veins. Tomatoes can be treated by spraying the plants with a mixture of two tablespoons of magnesium sulfate (Epsom salt) per gallon of water. Nutrient analysis of the leaves can also be performed to determine the exact deficiencies.
The MSU Extension Service is a great source for information to help solve your tomato problems. The publication “Common Diseases of Tomatoes” is a great example of the science-based information that is provided by MSU. You can also contact me with your questions by email at james.shannon@msstate.edu or by calling 662-489-3910.