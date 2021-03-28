A classic 7 Layer Salad recipe never goes out of style! It’s been popular in my family since I was in high school. I remember my Mother making the salad for family get-togethers. I was not a big salad eater at the time.
One of the most surprising ingredients she used was frozen English peas. Now at that time the only way I ate my English peas was with mashed potatoes. By the time she finished layering the salad I was curious.
She put the salad in a glass bowl layering each colorful ingredient. After the lettuce, tomatoes, boiled eggs, and English peas she took mayonnaise out of the refrigerator. This was the dressing for the salad. Then came the grated cheddar cheese and bacon. It looked delicious and I was ready to try it. But I was told that it needed to be refrigerated overnight. When I finally got to taste the salad it quickly became a favorite!
The recipe is below along with two ways to make hard-boiled eggs. They are delicious in the salad and the directions for making them will come in handy when its time to color easter eggs in a few weeks. Look for the 7-Layer Salad video on the Pontotoc County 4-H Facebook page. If you have questions about any of the “Kids Cooking” videos that are being posted on the Pontotoc County 4H Facebook page or about 4-H and would like to attend a meeting just call Jane Chamblee your 4-H Agent at 662-489-3910.
7-LAYER SALAD
Ingredients:
1 lb. bacon
1 1/4 cups mayonnaise
1/4 cup sour cream
1 Tbsp. sugar
2/3 cup grated parmesan cheese
1 head of iceberg lettuce (rinsed, dried,
and chopped)
1-pint grape tomatoes (cut in half)
2 cups frozen green peas (thawed)
6 large, boiled eggs
10 oz. shredded cheddar cheese
(about 2 1/2 cups)
DIRECTIONS
1. Cook bacon in a large skillet over medium high heat until evenly brown and crisp. Allow the bacon to drain on paper towels. Crumble and set aside.
2. Prepare the dressing by whisking together the mayonnaise, sour cream, sugar and Parmesan cheese. Cover and refrigerate until you are ready to top the salad.
3. In a large 4-quart glass bowl, layer the chopped lettuce*, tomatoes, peas, eggs, cheese.
4. Drizzle the dressing over salad, covering as much of the top as possible.
5. Sprinkle the top with bacon.
6. Cover and refrigerate until you are ready to serve it.
HOW TO MAKE HARD-BOILED EGGS
- Place eggs in the bottom of a saucepan. Be sure not to crowd the eggs in the pan. They should fit comfortably.
- Fill the pan with cold water, 1 inch above the eggs.
- Bring the water to a rapid boil on the stovetop over high heat.
- Once the water comes to a boil, cover the pan with a lid and remove the pan from the heat. Do not lift the lid. Set a timer for the type of boiled egg you want, from 4 minutes (soft boil) to 12 minutes (hard boil). I used 12 minutes for this recipe.
- Fill a large bowl with ice and water.
- When the eggs reach the desired cooking time, use tongs to remove the eggs from the hot water and immerse gently into the prepared ice water to cool, about 10 minutes.
HOW TO MAKE PERFECT HARD-BOILED EGGS IN THE OVEN
Instructions
- Preheat your oven to 325-350. My eggs turned out perfect at 325.
- Place eggs in a muffin tin to prevent them from rolling around.
- Cook for 30 minutes.
- After the 30 minutes, remove eggs from the oven and place in a bowl of ice water to stop the cooking process. I left them in there for about 10 minutes.