Every family has recipes they use for holidays or special occasions. During Christmas I spent time in New Mexico with my son and his wife Holly and her family. Of all the desserts her family cooked, I spotted one I had never seen before. When I asked about the dessert Holly’s face lite up as she began to tell me about their family tradition. There are five children in her family and when they were all small her Mother found a recipe in a magazine and tore it out. Each year she pulls the recipe out and the family works together to make Playdoh cookies. All the kids are grown now but they still make them. Holly says it is just as fun now as then.
These cookies look just like playdoh but taste like sugar cookies! Of course, I had to give them a try. After looking for the best version, I discovered there was more than one. I have included a couple of them below. These cookies would be a great idea for a birthday party or as a new family tradition for any time of year.
Look for the video on the Pontotoc County Facebook page later this week. Remember if you try the recipe, send a picture, I would love to see your cooking success! I hope we can meet and cook together soon! If you have questions about any of the instructional videos for these recipes that are being posted on the Pontotoc County 4H Facebook page or about 4-H and would like to be added to the upcoming ZOOM meetings, just call Jane Chamblee your 4-H Agent at 662-489-3910.
EDIBLE PLAYDOH COOKIES
Ingredients
- 3 c flour
- 1/2 Tablespoon baking powder
- 1 cup sugar
- 2 sticks butter
- 1 egg
- 2 Tablespoons milk
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- food coloring
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- In a mixing bowl, beat butter and sugar until fluffy.
- Add egg, milk and vanilla and mix thoroughly.
- Add flour and baking powder and mix until well combined.
- Divide dough into separate bowls (depending on how many colors you want to make.)
- Mix in food coloring. Make sure it's bright and vibrant.
- Shape into whatever shapes you want (be creative.)
- Bake on a lined cookie sheet for 8-12 minutes (depending on thickness of cookies.)
- Cook on cooling racks.
EDIBLE PLAYDOH COOKIES TOO!
Ingredients:
¾ cup butter, softened
3 ounces cream cheese
1 cup sugar
1 egg
1 tsp vanilla flavoring
2 ¾ cups all-purpose flour
1 tsp baking powder
¼ tsp. salt
Assorted colors of paste food coloring
24 lollipop sticks
Directions
- In a bowl cream butter, cream cheese and sugar until fluffy. Add egg and vanilla; beat until smooth.
- In a medium bowl combine flour, baking powder and salt. Add dry ingredients to the creamed mixture. Stir till soft dough forms. Divide dough into fourths. Tint each with a different food color. Wrap in plastic wrap and chill for 2 hours.
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Working with half of each color, shape dough into 3/4-inch balls and for each cookie place 1 pink, 1 green, 1 blue and 1 orange ball together to make 1 large ball. Shape into a 12-inch-long roll (like a snake), starting at one end, coil roll to make a 2 3/4 inch round cookie. Place cookies 3 inches apart on lightly greased baking sheet. Carefully insert lollipop sticks into bottoms of cookies.
- Bake cookies for 8 minutes or until lightly browned. Cool and store in an airtight container.