On January 30, 2019, Governor Phil Bryant signed the Mississippi Broadband Enabling Act into law making it possible for electric power cooperatives across the state to offer high-speed internet service to its customers.
An editorial in the Sunday, April 28, Daily Journal questioned the recent decision of the board of directors of the Pontotoc Electric Power Association (PEPA) not to finance rural broadband internet service in Pontotoc County.
The editorial stated “we fear that the Pontotoc Electric Power Association is not seriously pursuing the role it has to play in amending the woes of rural connectivity (to broadband internet.”
Their editorial said “the issue deserves a full, fair and vigorous discussion."
Well let’s seriously review how full, public and vigorous the discussion of PEPA’s role in financing broadband has been since January 2020.
In the January 15 issue of The Pontotoc Progress we ran a 14-inch story on page 12A under the headline, “Pontotoc Electric customers should look for broadband survey.”
The story alerted that “PEPA customers should be checking their mailboxes carefully for the Today in Mississippi magazine because it contains an important broadband survey.” PEPA Director Chuck Howell was quoted several times in the article which addressed the broadband issue and mentioned two upcoming meetings on the issue.
It said that Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley was hosting a meeting in Pontotoc on January 18 and PEPA was hosting another broadband meeting on January 30 in the Pontotoc Jr. High School auditorium. Facts and figures would be discussed at the meetings. It also mentioned that additional meetings would be held in Bruce and Ingomar.
In the January 22, 2020, issue a 10-inch story ran in the Progress imploring the public’s participation and attendance at the January 30 meeting in Pontotoc. It also stressed the importance of returning the survey in the Today in Mississippi magazine.
The January 29, 2020, issue of the Progress ran a page one story of the broadband meeting scheduled for the following night.
In the February 5, 2020, issue we ran another page one story under the headline, “More than 600 residents pack out broadband meeting.”
That particular story was more than 40 inches long and included three pictures from the event. PEPA Director Howell addressed the crowd along with assistant director Frankie Moorman. Moorman reminded those in the audience that they were part owner in PEPA.
“And because of that we are doing our due diligence to make a sound decision in this matter,” Moorman said. “We have attended meetings to learn all we possibly can.”
Facts and figures were discussed and lots of questions from the audience were answered.
Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley was at that meeting and he addressed the crowd. “PEPA is the only coop that held a town hall meeting and brought the facts to you the people,” Presley said that night. “I commend them for that. These gentlemen and your board is working aggressively to get this started.”
On February 26, 2020, the Progress ran a letter to the editor from Jackie Courson, who urged PEPA customers to support the broadband effort. “Rural broadband is the future of our community.” However, Courson also noted that of the 16,400 surveys distributed via the power company magazine, only a little over 2,000 customers had returned the survey.
On page 2A of the April 8, 2020, issue of the Progress, Pontotoc Electric Power Association ran a large quarter page ad announcing that “after careful and long deliberations, the board of directors of PEPA has voted to discontinue the fiber-to-the-home project at this time. The astronomical cost for such a project, estimated to be between $43-and-$48-million dollars is not currently feasible for the cooperative. The board of directors will continue to monitor developments affecting the broadband industry. If future developments enhance the ability of Pontotoc Electric to offer fiber-to-the-home, the project will be re-evaluated.”
In the April 15 Progress we ran another front page story and PEPA Director Howell detailed the board’s decision not to fund the project “at this time.” We ran a very detailed letter to the editor from PEPA board member Terry Chunn in the April 22 Progress where he detailed his decision not to vote in favor of the project. Chunn noted that only $1.9-million in grant money is currently available for the estimated $48-million investment.
I feel there’s been a fair and full discussion of the issue to date. The board voted no because they don’t feel it’s financially feasible based on current monies available.
I haven’t polled each member of the board, but I feel they realize how important broadband accessibility is in today and tomorrow’s world. But they don’t want to gamble the family farm without more financial assistance.
My biggest concern is that technology changes so fast each day. If someone offers a cheaper, and equally fast, internet option tomorrow, customers will jump ship in a heart beat.
I do offer that the PEPA board of directors is not used to being in the spotlight on a subject so diverse and fast changing as internet service. But I don’t think things have been done in secret. I don’t feel they’re using “backward thinking” as last Sunday’s editorial accused.
And for the record, I have always voted for Commissioner Brandon Presley and I appreciate his efforts as public service commissioner. But I take issue with his recent comment where he was quoted as saying “some just see it (broadband) as a nuisance. That is Model T thinking in a Tesla world.”
Well Brandon I can’t afford a Tesla automobile. I’m driving a 2002 Camry and paying back two parent plus loans that helped send my two kids to college. So you see I have invested in the future.
Finger pointing, snide comments and bickering won’t solve our need to find more financing options for rural broadband internet.
We need the PEPA board of directors, Commissioner Presley and PEPA Owners for Change to work together to acquire more grant money for rural broadband.
I just read where Pontotoc’s native son, U.S. Senator Roger Wicker, is the chairman of the Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation. Roger would be a great place to start.
We have an important science project. Let’s work together. This issue deserves a full, fair and vigorous joint effort.
Please.