June is National Dairy Month! This a perfect time to celebrate the dedication and hard work of dairy farmers as they produce healthy, nutritious, and delicious dairy products.
The International Dairy Foods Association website states that the origins of National Dairy Month began in 1937 to increase demand for dairy products to help with surplus production. Fast forward eighty-five years, National Dairy Month has developed into a yearly celebration of the importance of dairy farmers and the great products they provide.
Too few understand or appreciate the hard work that goes into producing dairy products. Dairy farmers are a dedicated part of the agriculture workforce. Dairy cows must be milked multiple times each day. Dairy cows must be milked 365 days each year. Dairy cows don’t take vacation for the fourth of July, Thanksgiving or Christmas Day!
In addition to milking the cows, dairy farmers grow much of the feed that their animals need. Dairy farmers grow corn, hay, and other feed to meet the nutrition requirements for their herd.
I was employed at a dairy farm near Starkville while I was a student at MSU. This experience gave me first-hand knowledge of the hard work required on a dairy farm. While I was only responsible for milking the 100 plus cows on weekends, I gained a new respect for dairy farmers.
Mississippi dairy farms are well run and efficient. Dairy farms closely monitor production, they use modern milking machines, their herds are genetically improved, and they use productive forage management practices. Even with this efficiency, the Mississippi dairy industry is struggling according to the Mississippi State University Extension Service publication entitled “Value, Volume of State Milk Production Falling”.
Mississippi currently has around 65 dairy farms, which is down from 178 in 2007. This steep decline can be attributed to volatility in milk prices, increased operating costs, the climate in Mississippi, and the lack of interest from the younger generation to make the commitment needed to work on a dairy farm.
Graham Dairy near Hurricane and Southern Cultured Creamery near Midway Baptist Church are the only dairy farms operating in Pontotoc County. During National Dairy Month, please raise a tall cool glass of milk to the Grahams, the Anderson’s, and the other hardworking and dedicated dairy farmers across the state of Mississippi.
Please come to the Pontotoc Farmers Market, located at 25 West Jefferson Street, on Saturday, June 4, 2022, to celebrate National Dairy Month. There will be fun activities that promote the dairy industry in addition to the high-quality produce that is available at the market each Saturday morning. You will also have the opportunity to purchase fresh dairy products from Southern Cultured Creamery!