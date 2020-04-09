A shout out to North Mississippi Medical Center Pontotoc Swing Bed.
On January 28, 2020 I fell and broke my right foot.
I was transported by ambulance to North MS Medical Center.
Because of the swelling I had to wait two weeks to have surgery.
They sent me to Pontotoc Swing Bed.
After surgery I returned to Pontotoc to stay four and a half weeks.
While there I was treated with the best of care from the nurses and all the staff. I was respected and treated with special care!
The therapist there are great. They work with respect for one another.
I would recommend this wonderful place to anyone.
It’s the cleanest facility I have ever been in and the food is great.
Geraldine Inmon
Okolona