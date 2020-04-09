A shout out to North Mississippi Medical Center Pontotoc Swing Bed.

On January 28, 2020 I fell and broke my right foot.

I was transported by ambulance to North MS Medical Center.

Because of the swelling I had to wait two weeks to have surgery.

They sent me to Pontotoc Swing Bed.

After surgery I returned to Pontotoc to stay four and a half weeks. 

While there I was treated with the best of care from the nurses and all the staff. I was respected and treated with special care!

The therapist there are great. They work with respect for one another.

I would recommend this wonderful place to anyone.

It’s the cleanest facility I have ever been in and the food is great.

Geraldine Inmon

Okolona

