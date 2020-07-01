Dear Editor,
The media announced last week Mississippi reported the highest single day of new Covid cases to that date. Then they announce total deaths so far. I am so sick of this.
I wonder if we had the report of new cases of the flu this same date last year and how many had died with the flu since the season began would it have sounded just as scary?
I say last year because it is well known now if you die from something and they even suspect you have Covid too, Covid automatically gets the credit. It raises the stats and the provider gets 3 times as much compensation. So imagine my shock when you find deaths from many perineal chronic disease killers and pneumonia suddenly stagnating. And check the overall death rate….about the same as it was last year. There is no pandemic! Where is the increase in deaths? This is a scam! They announce new Covid cases constantly up, but they don’t tell you its because we are testing more people and many are positive. But most it turns out are young adults who aren’t sick and never do get sick from it so they are not ‘cases’. And the more you find who have it but never get sick or die knocks the mortality rate through the floor. This is not a crisis! Covid is not a danger except to the very old and those with other dangerous conditions just as seasonal flu is a danger to these same people. ITS JUST ANOTHER VIRUS EASILY TREATED like the flu is.
But because of liability and insurance concerns over a danger that to 99 and 1/2 % of the public does not exist, we won’t have a County Fair or Bodock Festival this year just as the class of 2020 has had their lives devastated.
Instead of cowtowing to the anti-American leftist media why can’t our illustrious, brave legislators pass desperately needed legal liability reform over this virus so social and business entities can really open up our state again?
Unhealthy people die everyday succumbing to many things. The flu or Covid will be one. And after we have shutdown our state over it again they will still be dying in the same numbers just like they are now. When are rational people going to end this insanity?
Respectfully, J. Bruce Weatherly