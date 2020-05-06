Governor still not opening the state based on his “health advisors”.
DOES ANYBODY AT HIS OFFICE OR HIS HEALTH DEPARTMENT LOOK AT THEIR OWN GRAPHS https://msdh.ms.gov/? CAN ANYBODY DOWN THERE DO MATH?
The Health Dept. website says April 29 that 6,815 were known with the virus, yet new cases and hospitalizations are rapidly falling.
261 had died. But ONLY FIVE did NOT have underlying conditions: a death rate for normal healthy adults of 7 ten thousandths of a percent !
From insurance actuarial statistics , without debilitating conditions, you are more likely to die from a car wreck than Covid-19!
Biloxi Sun Herald said one of his main reasons Mississippi can’t reopen is because Washington University is still concerned about overwhelming our healthcare system. And Harvard says we have too little testing to follow coronavirus spread.
Wait! Weren’t these the same people that said, millions would die and our health care system would collapse? Covid-19 hospitalizations are falling off the table and why are we still trying to follow the spread?
Daily in the news cross-sectional blood antibody studies everywhere show so-called ‘experts’ have NOT controlled the spread of the virus, millions have already been infected without incident, and its NOT DANGEROUS TO NORMAL HEALTHY PEOPLE!
Los Angeles County showed 442,000 have been infected instead of their 8,000 known.
New York extrapolated a 14% infection rate statewide, 2.723 million people, instead of 288,313 known cases. Even their 21, 908 deaths represented only .0008 % of those believed infected.
Miami-Dade County showed 6% of the population, 165,000, have been infected instead of 10,300 previously thought.
Extrapolated out to the nation around 10% or 33 million Americans are or have been infected. Making the 50,000 U.S. deaths then reported only .0015 % of the actual infected.
The annual CDC infection fatality rate for flu is higher at 0.12-0.2%!
But the media won’t tell you that! All documented if any want to see it.
A novel idea! Quarantine the sick and vulnerable and let the rest go on with life, work and the Church!
The governor’s “experts” said we can’t reopen till May ends even doing what we have been. By then THERE WON’T BE ANYTHING LEFT TO OPEN!
We are being had by higher-ups with some kind of agenda. Leadership sees the truth: ‘Emperor Covid has no clothes’ and will stand against this insanity. Where are they?
Respectfully, J. Bruce Weatherly