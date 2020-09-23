SCHOOL BOARD ADDRESSED OVER COVID ISSUES
I said this to the School Board Monday the 14th.
‘State Health Dept. figures shows 90% of those who get Covid are not sick at all or never need a doctor.
Less than 5% are ever hospitalized.
And less than 1/100th % die without debilitating conditions.
The CDC says flu is now 3 to 10 times more deadly than Covid.
I am told school districts are immune from civil law suits over COVID ONLY if they follow applicable public health guidance.
But by the State’s OWN FACTS this virus is no longer a public health danger justifying current state protocals and guidelines schools are coerced to follow to keep legal immunity for Covid.
The recent history of state actions NOT DEEMED NECESSARY TO PROTECT THE PUBLIC FROM INFLUENZA, which is MORE deadly, DESTROYS these protocals and guidelines for Covid.
How much have school systems spent to comply with Covid protocals?
How much more is limited sports attendance going to cost school systems this year?
School Districts across the state must stop this UNCONSTITUTIONAL coercion that have us acting in insane ways with no basis in scientific fact, costing us a fortune, and doing long term damage to education and the morale and spirit of our communities.
We must protect OUR right to run OUR school systems as the voters and the Board see fit?...FREE of unconstitutional defacto control by state health department guru’s…… AND lead the fight to restore civil liberties to Warrior supporters to attend school events and to ALL of us.
And it SHOULD begin here, the safest and best town to live in in the whole United States!
If dozens of school districts TOGETHER… representing thousands of voters… petition the attorney general for relief from this unconstitutional state dominance, he would have the authority AND political pressure to pursue that.
And how many businesses damaged by similar orders would join us in the fight making OUR legal costs negligible?
I think your constituents believe the protection of our way of life is WORTH what potential risk the school system may face in order to do these things.
I ask the Board to begin inquiry with other school districts concerning joint action through the attorney general or in court to these ends and I believe many voters will be petitioning the board in support of these actions.’
Respectfully submitted,
Bruce Weatherly