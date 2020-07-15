THE STATE FLAG?
Dear Editor,
This is really not about the state flag or love or hatred of the confederacy, or support for equal justice from the police. Its about the rights ALL Mississippi has just had taken from us.
Last week the news reported the legislature voted to retire our state flag but had not replaced it with anything. So now we don’t even have a state flag! And they did it at the end of the session so the PEOPLE would not be able to say anything about it. Outrageous!
I tried to call my state legislator to see exactly what happened but the number he had listed with the state government was out of service. The Circuit Clerk’s office could not even find it. So I emailed him to the address they gave me…..no reply so far.
The last time an issue about our state flag was to be decided 20 odd years ago, the VOTERS decided it in a referendum.
WHEN did the citizenry decided to give that up? WHEN did WE THE VOTERS decide WE wanted to change the flag now? Were there multiple voter petitions received by the legislators and phone banks jammed with irritate citizens DEMANDING the legislature act NOW to change the state flag?? I missed that.
No, our spineless legislature and governor bowed to the intimidation of a small number of out of state radical, anarchists, agitators and communists intent on destroying OUR America threatening riots and arson in the state capitol as has occurred elsewhere if they did not dispose of the state flag which would be spun by our anti-American mainstream media to put our politicians in a bad light….so they caved to those not even Mississippians!
Even if you wanted to change the flag, remember, if they can usurp the PEOPLE’S right to decide THIS issue, they can and WILL take away your right to decide anything else.
Every legislator who voted for this NEEDS TO BE RECALLED and made to give account.
Petitions need to circulate state wide demanding a ballot referendum on changing the flag or not and then a later vote on what is proposed BY THE PEOPLE IF the people voted to change it. We MUST show our supposed ‘leaders’ this is OUR STATE not THEIRS or the ‘freedom’ we celebrated on July 4 is HOLLOW and MEANINGLESS!
Respectfully, J. Bruce Weatherly