Dear Editor,
A reader complained grocery employees were remiss in mandatory mask wearing.
First, despite media propaganda, I challenge anyone for any scientific study establishing MASKS STOP COVID. Science says they don’t.
Second, State Health Dept. figures show 90% infected with Covid are not sick at all or never need a doctor. Less than 5% need hospitalization.
And less than one hundredth of a percent die without other debilitating conditions!
CDC acknowledges only 6% of their deaths from Covid did NOT already have at least 2 or more chronic debilitating killer diseases they also died from! And that worldwide the flu killed more people last year than Covid and is 3 to 10 times more deadly than Covid.
And this is still true even if you accept the inflated figures on Covid cases.
The media daily cite new cases rising and how many have died.
But 10 times more people are being tested now than last winter with test sensitivity so low those who would never know they had anything test positive. And the CDC admits ANY death testing positive now is a COVID death.
Deaths from Pneumonia, heart disease, cancer and stroke have fallen off the chart.
The OVERALL death rate for 2020 is even lower than 2019 despite Covid deaths reported.
What people ordinarily die from are now Covid Deaths!
And medical science has finally admitted at least three available medicines kill it straightway.
WE DON’T NEED MASKS! THEY DON’T WORK! AND EVERYBODY HATES THEM!
Further, Without an imminent mortal public health danger Covid is NOT, the Governor’s mask mandate suspending personal freedom is unconstitutional! No law demands it and no mechanism of enforcement exists. And if you seek one, myself and a few hundred others will meet you at the counsel meeting! .
Any grocery is a private business and sets its own rules. And if mine started mandating masks, I and thousand would be elsewhere.
Public businesses need to know the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), protects those from discrimination who can’t wear one and HPPA regulations prohibit asking customers or staff their health reasons for non-compliance under penalty of $75,000- $150,000 in fines!
No disrespect intended, entitlement to believe media lies is not entitlement to your own facts. Happy to debate this reader or anyone in any public forum they choose on this. I can back up my facts.
J. Bruce Weatherly