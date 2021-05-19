Police Officer Memorial Day is celebrated May 15 of every year.
The week of May 9-15 is Police Week.
If there is just one day of the year in which every Law Enforcement Officer, Police Department, families of police and law enforcement officers and family survivors should hold dear, it is May 15.
By an act of Congress this day is dedicated to the memory of comrades-at-arms who have died in the line of duty.
The week of May 15 is also “Police Officers Week.” Also by Act of Congress, it is a day on which all American flags should fly at half mast.
Let us recognize all of our police and law enforcement officers for their duty and sacrifice, and for placing themselves in harm’s way every day, 24 hours a day.
Each year the rank, full name and department of each officer who died in the line of duty is engraved by hand on the 400 ton marble rock for Memorial Day located at the Police Museum in Florida.
The American Police Hall of Fame and Museum, back in 1960, started with 67 names. Today it lists more than 2,000 officers, including those heroes in blue who paid the ultimate sacrifice on September 11, 2001.
The National Association of Chiefs of Police has for 48 years supported and will continue to support the program. With your help, we will continue to support the program. Yes, it all starts with you!
I ask all our service clubs and organizations to help honor our men in uniform. I ask all the city and county churchs to offer prayers for the safety of all our law enforcement officers and for the love and togetherness of all their families. I ask all your congregations and all our citizens to recognize these protectors of life and the pursuit of happiness, “stop and say hello and thank you,” to our law enforcement officers. They deserve it.
To all of you I say, God Bless you all, for your love and understanding for all our law enforcement officers, keep them in your hearts and in your prayers.
With the new threat of terrorism and our commitment to peace in Iraq and throughout the world, we must have an impression of law enforcement in a positive way.
As a former Chief of Police, and with two brothers who were Police Officers, plus a third brother who’s a Superior Court Judge, my family and I hold the deepest respect for all law enforcement personnel.
To my fellow officers, I say thank you and may God be with you and your families— God Bless.
Sincerely,
Tom Lucas, Retired Chief
Member—Retired Chief—National Association of Chiefs of Police
Member—Mississippi Division of the Southern States Police Benevolent Association