I wish to thank my supervisor Wayne Stokes for the hard work that he and his crew did during the recent winter storm to open our roads, and they had many to care for. He got most of the roads open and let his frozen pipes go.
Lots of folks were complaining but don't condemn a man that's out working in one of our worst natural disasters. That first ice really made it difficult.
I want to compliment all of our supervisors for working during the storm many hours to try and clear our roads.
And thanks to the Pontotoc Electric Power Association and all their crew for working to keep the power on. The city police and county sheriff's department were out in the weather helping the public. Thank you for your service.
We also thank the preachers that carried on and helped folks.
We also ask a blessing for all the doctors and nurses that continue to battle this coronavirus and keep caring for people.
Sincerely
David Dillard