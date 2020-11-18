I was saddened to learn of Charles Robinson’s death. Charlie. was a original, one of a kind lifetime resident of Pontotoc. He was a child of the nineteen fifties when times were very different than today. People trusted each other and helped one another just because they could. That environment produced Charlie. He was a affable, likable guy and a very good athlete who along with Red Turner anchored the line of the undefeated PHS1959 championship football team.
To say Charlie had an outgoing personality would be an understatement. He never met a person he did not like and tended to find good in everyone. He was quick to help when needed. Charlie was an avid talker never hesitating to join the conversation irregardless of the topic and I say, with tongue in cheek his knowledge of the subject, offering good down to earth comments and observations no matter the subject and always with a twist of humor. If we could have gotten him on the Johnny Carson Show he would have been a star. Pontotoc County’s answer to Jerry Clowers.
Charlie never met a stranger. I recall he and Candy joining Sarah an me for lunch at the Peabody on one of their trips to Memphis. We entered a crowded dining room and by the time lunch was finished he knew everyone in the place, had conversations about their children, their Mommas and next year’s vacation plans.That was our Charlie.
In many ways Charlie’s passing was also a passing of a age gone by. A simpler time and place of honesty and friendship. A piece of history woven into the Pontotoc fabric now gone. He was my friend and I will miss him.
Donald B. Zimmerman