PERSPECTIVE. American Family Radio, and the government’s own briefings say 1.4 BILLION people were infected worldwide with SARS choronavirus in a year, 11% MORTALITY RATE! Over 5 months into THIS only 500,000 have been infected with 85% of those suffering mild or no symptoms and mortality rates dropping below 1% as tests find more people had it, unaffected, with average age of death over 81, ALL debilitated by other disease.
Yet local governments everywhere have taken measures never seen at the height of the Spanish Influenza of 1919 that killed ALMOST HALF of able bodied working age people that got it.
IS SOMETHING ELSE GOING ON HERE?
Why is established drug chloraquine killing 100% of this barred from prescription in leftist controlled states and its supported by the CDC and media?
Our own local stories ? Not about the person infected, how they are doing.
But Gloves! Masks! Isolation! as if infection meant death! NOTHING about getting to people PROVEN KILLERS of almost ANY virus: zinc, colloidal silver, quinine water, iodine, and now chloraquine or the supplements PROVEN to boost immunity elderly need to protect from infection. NOTHING about REALLY preventing airborne infection with periodic gargling and nasal spray with antiviral disinfectant and nebulizing the air where staff and customers meet.
Yes, we are all dutifully following the mainstream media and powers that be who DON’T want us to know about this, stop the disease, and loose the crisis, fear and panic they really want.
State and local governments and industry including our own are being stampeded by deep state elitists and the PROVEN LIARS of anti-God, anti-American, globalist controlled media, INTO SERVING THEIR AGENDA that cares NOTHING about saving lives, but only destroying Trump, destroying American economic resurgence, and conditioning us to finally accept their surveylance police state they plan for us! Not true? Check it out.
How long can the government print trillions to offset workers and businesses shutdown over a media driven crisis before inflation devalues EVERYTHING and brings REAL business closings, layoffs and depression that eventually will kill and destroy far more lives than this virus?
Do what the President asks. Do what REALLY protects and increases immunity and if you get it, be ready to KILL IT! And when he says we MUST get our economy up again, LET’S GO BACK TO WORK!
Respectfully, Dr. J. Bruce Weatherly, Pontotoc