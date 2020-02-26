Broadband Internet. If not now, when?
At present, 8 Electric Co-ops in NE Mississippi have announced their decision to offer fiber optic Broadband to their members. Other cooperatives are in the process of making that decision, including PEPA. We are surrounded with a network of high speed Internet access, our neighbors are moving forward.
Eighty five years ago a group of bold, visionary leaders stepped out to form the second oldest Rural Electric Co-op in the nation, the Pontotoc Electric Power Association (PEPA). Today, PEPA has grown to servicing 17,000 customers in Pontotoc, Calhoun, Union, and other surrounding counties, and now PEPA is faced with making another bold and visionary decision; whether to deliver high speed fiber Broadband Internet to every home and business in our service area.
Small towns and rural America need robust Internet service to continue to grow and compete with the suburbs and metro regions of our country. The benefits of rural Broadband are endless, including, support for our local economies, educating ourselves, sustaining and growing our businesses, increasing value of our properties, and telehealth connections to the best healthcare providers in the country.
Cooperatives have always been the backbone of rural growth through their electrical service grid. And now it’s up to them to bring this much needed service to rural America again. More than 140 cooperatives out of 900 across our nation are already offering 1 Gigabit per second speed with unlimited data to its rural customers. Fiber has been hailed the “future proof” infrastructure for broadband, meaning that it has a long technological lifespan and supports multiple uses including Internet service, telephone, video and security. Many electrical cooperatives already have fiber in place or are planning fiber installation for another purpose. Installing fiber optic line to substations and large demand centers will increase the efficiency of the electric system and provide the structure for future automated meter reading systems. This fiber forms the backbone of the network for the Broadband Internet access to residents and businesses.
For 85 years PEPA has brought needed utilities and service to our community. They now have a chance to bring that service with Broadband. Private telecom companies will never extend this type service to us or other parts of rural America. They will cherry pick more dense populations and offer all sorts of service plans and deals that can never compete with the price or state of the art service of our local EPA’s. Their focus is profit, which is not a bad thing, but we know if PEPA offers this service, it’s not for profit, but to offer a needed service to us the owner/members with the same efficiency as the past.
Our PEPA Board is at a crossroads. Will they vote to move forward with the Broadband project? Will they decide to go the way of that early group of visionary leaders who created PEPA, or those community leaders since, that brought us Industrial Parks, Landfills, Farmer’s Cooperative, water systems, educational systems or regional industrial and educational consortiums? That depends on you and me, the owners and members of PEPA. As our representatives, the Board will hopefully make a bold, visionary decision to step out and say yes to Broadband. They must hear from us that we want this service now.
In early February PEPA sent out 16,400 surveys to our members through the “Today in Mississippi” EPA magazine, seeking our input, to let them know if high speed Broadband is our vision and path for the future of our community. As of last week, just over 2000 members had responded through this survey. This weak response has caused the Board to question if the people want it. I believe there are thousands of our members who have the vision and expectation of this Broadband project.
It’s time to let our Board know we believe in investing in our future with Broadband. It’s time for us to act. It’s time for us to connect. Rural Broadband is much more than social media or playing video games, it’s the future of our great community. If we don’t do it now, when?
Jackie Courson, Retired, MSU Extension Service