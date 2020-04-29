For 85 years we have trusted the management and board to make decisions and guide our electric cooperative; and as long as our lights worked and our bills were reasonable, we were content. However, their recent handling of the broadband internet issue has revealed the passivity of our board and the lack of forward thinking among our leadership.
When PEPA sent out their broadband survey, they chose to title it “Let Your Voice Be Heard.” More people responded to this survey than the TOTAL votes for ALL board members in the last two elections – COMBINED. This says that the owners of Pontotoc Electric Power Association are more interested in providing broadband internet to the community than they are about who is on the board of directors. A group of member-owners also addressed the board at their March meeting to provide feedback, brainstorming ideas and offer support to help make Broadband a reality. The member-owners of PEPA have spoken; yet the management team and board of directors held a PRIVATE, UNANNOUNCED meeting on April 2, 2020, and voted to close the broadband project. In addition, at the regularly scheduled April 8th board meeting, the board voted to limit the amount of time member-owners may speak and set a limit of only two members that may speak on the same topic at five minutes each. There were only two people there! That means that only two people could address the board for a total of ten minutes on the broadband issue. Owners should have a right to speak freely concerning an organization in which they are financially invested.
PEPA Owners for Change is a group of over 800 member-owners who is calling on the management and board of Pontotoc Electric Power Association to represent the wishes of the OWNERS of the cooperative. PEPA Owners for Change is advocating for four initial action items by the PEPA Board of Directors and management: 1. Re-Open the Broadband Issue – The Board should appoint a member/owner advisory committee to work in conjunction with the Board to review the three previous feasibility studies. In addition, this group can help explore possible business models that include investment in Smart Grid technology for the electric grid and opportunities to retail Broadband service. We also recommend conducting a feasibility study with Conexon, the nation’s leader in assisting rural cooperatives in deploying Broadband. Several of our North Mississippi EPAs have contracted with them to install fiber Broadband.
2. Transparency- Owners should have access to the actions of the Board; including financial reports and other documentation used to render decisions. In addition, publish a list of phone numbers and email address for Board members, and rescind the policy to charge owners for copies of requested documents and records.
3. Scheduled Board Meetings- Owners request the Board move all monthly Board meetings to the 2nd Thursday of each month, 6 PM, to allow all membership-owners to attend. The current Board meeting schedule of 9:00 AM on Wednesday severely limits attendance of members.
4. Rescind Limited Discussion- Even though the by-laws allow the Board to consider time limits on discussion of issues, the Board should use this policy sparingly when owner-members are addressing the Board about key issues concerning the Association’s business. Pontotoc Electric Power Association was the second electric cooperative in the country to provide electricity to its rural members. They led the nation in the technology of the day. That is something that we can be proud of. However, broadband internet is the electricity of the 21st century and we have the opportunity to remain on the cutting edge. If you are a member-owner of Pontotoc Electric Power Association, please join us as we hold our cooperative accountable for their actions and call on them to bring Pontotoc Electric Power Association back to the forefront of today’s technology. As a member-owner of Pontotoc Electric Power Association, it is time to “Let Your Voice Be Heard”.
Jackie Courson-One of many Owner-Members, PEPA