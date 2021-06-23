The committee and people who have loved ones interred in Jernigan Cemetery would like to thank Supervisor Brad Ward and his crew for all they did for us by removing an uprooted tree that slightly damaged the pavailion and fence during the heavy rainfall. Within an hour they went to work cleaning up the damaged area.
This crew went above and beyond their duty to resolve the problem. Again, thank you Brad and crew for your hard work, time and generosity. We will forever be grateful to you all for saving our pavilion.
Sincerely,
Larry Montgomery, President
People and Committee of Jernigan Cemetery