We have all seen the fast changes that have taken place over the last several months. This has included isolation of the elderly, decreased access to doctors, families with children struggling to find a way to provide education to our future generations. Many feel this will end and go back to “normal”. However, many of these changes will stay. Companies are finding it less expensive to have virtual meetings instead of flying around the country to attend meetings. Colleges find it less expensive to offer virtual classes instead of maintaining large campuses. I feel that some of the measures implemented to decrease the spread of COVID-19 will be lasting change in the name of progress. Whether you believe this or not, most will agree that the world as we have known it is changing. We must change with it or be left behind. This will not only affect us but also the generations that will come after us.
Adequate internet capability is no longer a luxury, it is vital to our success and our future as a community. Internet access is fast becoming as important as our electricity and water. We need it to apply for jobs, for our children and grandchildren to get an education, for the elderly to have access to virtual visits with their doctors, access to their bills, and often to even have personal contact with their loved ones. My husband has some severe heart issues and has a device in his heart that is vital for life. He requires a stable internet connection to monitor the device. We are not alone.
Many people like me have always trusted the PEPA board of directors to have our best interest at heart and make decisions that benefit all the owners of this Co-op. Many may not even know that PEPA is a co-op, that we are the owners, and we have a voice. We can vote to place the board members who represent our interest in their jobs or to remove them from the position if they are not voting in our best interest. I am guilty of not making it my business and depending on the board to make decisions for me for over 25 years. I have seen the ballots that are sent out when my district comes up for election but have always ignored them and allowed the chips to fall where they may. Well, it is time to get involved and become educated on what this board is doing or in this case not doing. It is time to ensure that our future is protected.
Did you know that a large majority of people in this community do not have adequate internet or are paying extremely high prices for less than adequate service? Did you know you have options? Or at least you should have options.
Did you know that every single county co-op around us is beginning to provide FIBEROPTIC BROADBAND INTERNET to its members that live in underserved areas for internet EXCEPT PONTOTOC ELECTRIC? Underserved areas are areas without adequate internet service. I'm not talking about satellite internet that cost 150 dollars and has minimal speed and data plans. This is fast upload and download speeds that provide the necessary bandwidth to function in today's world.
Recently grant money became available for these co-ops to begin providing this service. Every co-op around us applied and was granted millions of dollars to begin this service. PEPA board members refused to even apply for the grants and turned down 5 million dollars. Friday, I attended another meeting of the board for broadband. AGAIN, they refused to even make a motion to move forward with another grant that would have given them another almost 5 million in funds to begin this project and provide internet to us. So far, 10 million dollars in grants has been refused by our board members. The entire project is projected to cost 50 million dollars and the first 10 million of that would have been given to them and other funds may become available in the future. PEPA board refused to act on it.
Feasibility studies have been done that show this project is feasible and could be paid in full in less time than most of you will take to pay off your homes. The board members are very proud that PEPA is debt free. I totally understand that, BUT if we are not keeping pace with the needs of our people what does debt free accomplish. Our power grid would be upgraded with this process as well. However, the power company and the broadband company would be separate entities entirely.
Several on the board fear this endeavor, some just have attitudes. I saw this Friday night when one board member declared "if y’all think you can do better, maybe you should run the show." another addressed me personally by saying "look here LADY" as he began trying to explain as if a woman could not possibly understand, He then called another member speaking at the meeting an idiot and said yet another person was crazy. At the beginning of the meeting, it was asked for a motion to move forward with applying for the 5-million-dollar grant that is currently available. It was obvious that this had already been discussed among the board directors. Not a single board member would even make a motion to move forward, therefore the topic died right then on the table. This is the exact same thing that happened with the last 5 million dollars.
After refusing the 2 grants it was said that calls had been made to several high-profile people in the state asking for money to do this project. How crazy is that? Money was there and they refused it, now they are asking for someone to find money. This is just a way to pacify those of us who attended the meeting and were passionate about moving forward with broadband internet for our community. I spoke up and said there is an old story about a man in a flood sitting on his roof praying for God to save him. 3 boats came by and the man refused saying God is going to save me. The mad drowned. Then asked God “why didn't you save me”. God said I sent you 3 boats, what more did you expect. This is the same scenario. Directors are saying they are praying for a way to provide this service, and the state is sending the funds, but they are not taking what is being given.
What if in 1935, the pioneers for Pontotoc Electric had not seen the need and had the vision to provide power to this area? We need that vision now to see the need for our current livelihood and for our future. It is time to step up and get involved. Change the future by changing the board, VOTE for the change we so desperately need in our community for our ability to function and to advance in this world. The current board has no vision for the future.
3 districts/areas are up for election in November, we have an opportunity to begin the change needed. We do not need a bunch of Joe Blows throwing in for the spot, we need to get behind one man in each area who is for progress instead of status quo to make sure our votes are not divided. We need to Vote. Ballots will be mailed out, watch your mail, fill out the ballot and send it back in the pre prepared envelope that will be sent. DO NOT ignore your ballot.
Look at the history of those currently on the board. Know that the candidate you vote for is going to be for progress and stand for the needs of the community. Vote to change the current environment of the board, as the current board representatives have not shown a propensity for advancement.
Area 3 which is currently held by Allen Simmons is the Northeast part of Pontotoc County from Cherry Creek road east to Lee county line and from 276 four lane to Union County line.
Area 8 which is currently held by Richard Watkins who is retiring is northern Calhoun county bordered by the Yalobusha county line and Lafayette County line to the west and north, to the south just north of Bruce town limits and runs along Hwy 32 east to almost the Chickasaw County line.
Area 7 which currently held by Jeff Washington is the Randolph community to the southern Pontotoc county line and up to Toccopola and Springville areas.
These are important times and votes. Please vote to change the current environment, for progress, and a future for our entire community. LOOK FOR YOUR BALLOTS IN THE MAIL A FEW DAYS AFTER OCTOBER 28TH, THEY WILL NEED TO BE FILLED OUT, SIGNED AND RETURNED BEFORE NOVEMBER 15TH.
For the future of our community
Thank You
Rachel Baldwyn