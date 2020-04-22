I am Terry Chunn, PEPA Area Six Board of Directors. I would like to share with you the reasons I voted against Broadband internet at this time. This is my opinion, and I am not speaking for any other board member or management of PEPA.
For those of you who may not know me, I am married to Melita Ward Chunn. We have four children and six grandchildren who all live within the PEPA system. I am manager of Tupelo Diesel Service where I have been employed for 37 years. Before I expound on my reasoning, I want you to understand that I wanted Broadband to work. Because of the distance I live off of the highway, I am limited to satellite internet or using my cell phone as a hot spot in order to have internet. I have a daughter that attends South Pontotoc Middle School, and I understand the struggle of not having reliable internet.
I want to address the most common questions and concerns that I have been made aware of.
What about grant money?
Grant money comes from RDOF, Rural Digital Opportunity Funds. Then, the FCC, Federal Communication Commission, auctions the grant funds off in census blocks. This means that any telecommunication company can bid for these census blocks. The amount of grant money received is determined by what percentage of your service area has internet options available. According to the FCC, the current average internet availability coverage area of the PEPA system is 70 to 75 percent. This means that 70 to 75 percent of our PEPA members have access to some type of internet. This makes PEPA eligible for 1.9 to 4 million dollars of grant money according to the three feasibility studies. This money would be allotted over a 10-year period which means we would get between $190,000 to $400,000 dollars a year.
Out of three feasibility studies, only one shows that offering Broadband internet is possible, and it will cost 48 million dollars which will have to be borrowed against our electric co-op (PEPA). The grant money available to us is not near enough to cover such a big project.
This is one of the determining factors of my vote at this time.
What would it take for this to be successful?
There are 16,415 PEPA members with 15,914 households covered within the system. For us to break even and repay the loan, we must have 7,121 subscriptions at $79.95 a month for one-gigabit per second service for 20 years. This means that 43.7 percent of our members must purchase Broadband from PEPA for 20 plus years without fail for this to be able to repay the loan and not lose control of our co-op, PEPA. Of the surveys turned in, 75 percent of respondents wanted more lower speed options at a lower price. Unfortunately, this is not feasible if we want it to be successful. The feasibility studies showed that if cheaper options were offered, the business would fail and the loan would default.
What about regulations on pole fees?
One question I have received a lot is, “Can PEPA waive pole attachment fees?”. By state law, the electric co-op cannot give money to this subsidiary company, such as waiving pole fees. The law does allow us to loan them the pole attachment fee, but this money must be paid back at a future date. For example, if attachment fees were loaned at 1.5 million a year for 10 years, the Broadband company will have borrowed 15 million dollars. This will just add to the 48-million-dollar deficit it takes to start the company. TVA regulates the pole attachment fees, and at the current time the charges are 34 dollars per pole per year. We did consult with TVA about alternatives; however, they will not make an exception.
We currently receive $600,000 yearly from pole attachment fees. Since we are a not-for-profit organization, we use this money to offset rate increases on residential rates recommended from TVA. This helps prevent rate increases on your bill, and we have done this two times in my 4 ½ years on the board.
What we stand to lose?
As of June 30, 2019, the total net worth of PEPA was $78,053,260. This includes the power system, buildings, inventory substations, trucks, equipment, land and cash. Of that, only 0.52 percent is cash on hand which equals $405,467. Forty-eight million dollars represents 61.5 percent of our co-op’s worth. This does not include the example of 15 million from pole attachment fees added in a 10-year period, which would make the total 80.7 percent invested in Broadband. I am not willing to risk the future of PEPA with these numbers.
With ever changing technology, more internet options are available every day. One example is through low orbiting satellites from companies like SpaceX, Apple and Amazon. Many times, options are available at a lower monthly rate than what we would currently have to offer. So, if you can get equal quality internet or more than you really need at a lower cost than $79.95 a month, will you continue to keep the service PEPA has provided? This is my biggest concern since we need over 7,000 subscribers for 20 plus years to make this work.
In closing…..
When I was elected as a PEPA board member, I was elected to make decisions for our power company. Due to the passing of the Broadband Enabling Act, I now have the task of making decisions on starting a Broadband company from zero and not near enough grant money and too much coverage on our power system. To help us make an informed decision, I have traveled to different states and went to Jackson and Ridgeland numerous times. We conducted three feasibility studies when we were only required to have one and consulted other co-ops that have implemented Broadband service. With only one study showing feasibility and the disparity in the amount of grant money available to us verses other co-ops, I cannot in good conscience vote to move forward at this time. However, if more grant money becomes available or other options present themselves, I am very open to revisit the possibility of Broadband. Thank you for trusting me with this position. I assure you that I will continue to make decisions based on facts for the betterment of our members, co-op, and community. If you have any questions or concerns, feel free to contact me at terrychunn8@gmail.com.
Terry Chunn
Pontotoc, Mississippi