On 2-1-21 I called the mayor of Pontotoc and told him the employees at a local grocery store were not wearing their masks correctly. Some of them had them on but did not have their nose covered.
The mayor told me he would send a police officer to the store but if I did not feel comfortable going in that store I could shop at some of the other grocery stores in Pontotoc.
I realize I do not have to shop at that store but I’m not only thinking about myself. Other people go in that store daily and they could get infected.
Covid 19 is real. No one is exempted. Just because I don’t go to that store that is still not a reason for employees to not wear their mask which is mandatory.
Dot Garrett.