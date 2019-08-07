After four years of no fishing or skiing at Trace State Park in eastern Pontotoc County work is underway to repair the collapsed levee.
A $1.2-million contract was awarded to Pittman Construction Company of Corinth last fall to repair the interior dam wall of the lake, but heavy rains the past eight months had delayed starting the levee repairs.
However, with drier weather Pittman Construction was finally able to move heavy machinery, including bulldozers, tractor and pans and an excavator, onto the lake bed on July 8 and dirt work has been ongoing for four weeks.
Project manager Zack Hastings said machine operators are working to replace approximately 1,800 feet of levee on the interior side of the lake bed.
“They’re about finished removing all the bad material off the levee and we’ll be starting back with new material from our engineer fill,” Hastings said last week.
“The excavator is working on the key way, which is the toe of the levee,” he explained. “It’s like a ditch cut in the bottom of the lake bed to keep the new levee from sliding. When the key way is completed the tractor pans will be used to bring in the new dirt and keep building it up in lifts until we get to the top of the levee.”
Hastings said dirt for the new levee is coming from on site.
“The pans have laid out a road so they can run through with the new dirt on a direct route from the dirt pit.”
Emergency Watershed Protection Program funding was secured to help fund the project, but state officials have emphasized that Mother Nature is the unofficial foreman on this job.
At least another three to four months of dry weather will be needed to complete the levee repairs and Hastings said everyone is hoping for the best.
“Anything can happen, we have a time frame to meet,” Hastings said. “Right now, we’re on schedule and hoping to finish before the rainy season sets in by November. For the past month the weather’s been cooperating.”
Levee troubles at Trace State Park were discovered in late 2015. Officials began lowering the water level at the 600 acre lake in the winter of 2015 so that repairs could be done to the outside layer of the levee in the spring of 2016.
However, a broken valve stem on the lake’s drainage pipe delayed repairs in 2016 for at least six months.
In October of 2016 work began on the outside of the levee, but repairs were halted after only a few weeks because of rain.
Over the winter and into the spring of 2017, several large sections of the inside rim of the levee also collapsed.
And while the skiing side of the lake drained dry, the fishing side (the northwest side of the lake) has retained some water, albeit at lower depths.
In May 2017 the lake was indefinitely closed to all manners of fishing in an effort to maintain the remaining fish population.
Ironically, fishermen and boaters are currently hoping for only moderate rain through November. But once the levee is finally repaired prayers will be lifted to re-fill the lake.
If recent rainfall patterns hold true through 2020 that shouldn’t be a problem. Pontotoc County’s annual rainfall for the past five years has been averaging 57 inches and almost 75 inches of rain fell in 2018.