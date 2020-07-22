After months of being closed due to Covid-19 the Dixie Regional Library on Main Street has begun a soft opening to the public. Please note the hours carefully.
Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m the library is closed to physical gathering. You may call the library at 489-3960 and have books pulled from the shelves and checked out and left at the back door for you to drive by and pick up on the next day. You call one day and pick up the next day. There is a limit of 10 books per family.
Friday the library is open to people to come in from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Please note the following guidelines. Masks are required. There are only a limited number of people allowed inside. Time in the library is limited. Bring your own supplies such as pens, paper and etc. if you are doing research.