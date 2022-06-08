He and my grandmama Sanders had some things in common. They both loved to travel.
Back when my granddaddy trucked goods all over the lower 48 my grandmama would sometimes climb in the truck with him and go see parts of the country that she wouldn’t get to see otherwise.
She loved to go and look at the mountains and valleys of the western states and travel through the beautiful Smokey Mountains in the east with granddad. He drove and she looked. Sometimes when they stopped at a truck stop for a bite to eat along the way she would snitch a rock from that state to have a memento to remember the trip and the state by.
Back at home those rocks would line her flower bed and she could tell you which place she picked them up.
Recently I pulled a calendar from the back of my little work space here at the Progress. It was a heavy cardboard 2016 calendar from Washington State. It was given to me by the late Earl Cruse. He bought it for me to see all the pretty places that could be seen in that state; and brought it back to me after his return trip out west.
He also brought in his own picture album so I could peruse all the things he saw between here and there. My grandmother would have loved it.
Mr. Earl was special to my heart because he was a relative to a man called Lonzo Cruse. My daddy’s mama, Dortha Butler took care of Lonzo for most of his life, so I had a connection to this dear man from my family because we all loved Lonzo.
Mr. Earl often came into the office to chat with me. He would bring a wood carving for me to sit around. He also carved my name out for me. He did it for many people in this town because he loved working with his hands.
And every time he came home from a trip, you guessed it, he came to the office and talked to me about the wonderful sights he saw from here to there and back. He didn’t come home the same way he went so that he could see different states.
Our last office manager, Joyce Jolly told me that when he would leave my office, he’d stop by her desk and say “Isn’t she just the sweetest thing?” The feeling was mutual. He reminded me a lot of his great uncle Alonzo.
Mr. Earl always had a smile and a sweet demeanor every time he walked in the door. He was one of those fellas that you could count on to make your day when he appeared. And as his obituary said, he never met a stranger and let everyone he met know how much he appreciated them. He would help anyone he could. That’s another way he was like my grandmother Sanders.
He died this past March 8; grandmama died on June 8, 15 years ago today. Two of my favorite people went to glory on the eighth day of the month. And life has never been the same without them.