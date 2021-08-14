On a recent Sunday afternoon after coming in from church I sliced some cucumbers up and quartered some tomatoes and put them in my little bowl with lemon juice and spices in them to enjoy with my peanut butter sandwich.
I took out the bread and spread peanut butter on one slice and then on half of another slice. Jelly went on another piece of bread and the other half of the slice that has peanut butter on it.
I put my whole sandwich together and folded over the half sandwich and began tearing it into little pieces in a bowl. It was as I was doing this task that my son strolled into the kitchen.
He eyed me suspiciously. I looked at him and grinned. “I’m fixing Sissy a sandwich so she won’t eat half of mine,” I said. “I can feed her these little bites while I’m eating.”
“Oh you want to keep her busy while you are stuffing your face,” he returned and grinned.
“Something like that,” I said.
Our dear little dog Sissy is growing into a full blown saddle backed walker hound dog every day. That four legged creature was inspecting my job. She sat patiently on the floor, her clear brown eyes watching my every move, occasionally sniffing the air.
I went to the cabinet and got my glass to fetch ice from the freezer for my tea and my back was turned to the rolling table for less than a minute. When I crossed the room again I noticed my sandwich was gone!
“Sissy swiped my sandwich!” I lamented to Jon. Sure enough she was busy decimating it on the floor beside the table. “I fixed you a sandwich, why didn’t you swipe that one?” I asked the critter who was positively ignoring me and licking her peanut butter up, or shall I say my peanut butter up.
John laughed. “I feel a column coming on,” he said as he chuckled all the way to his bedroom.
So I went back to the drawing board, or the peanut butter board, so to speak and got me another sandwich fixed while the dog enjoyed my lunch.
This dog has been the joy of our hill. She has kept Jon and I in stitches and she is easily trained. Ever since she came to live with us she has pranced in every little water feature I have on the hill. As I watched her delve her nose into the water filled with tad poles I laughed as she came up empty.
So as it happened one of the pools was being used for Jon’s vegetable garden. He kept water ahead in it with grass clippings and stuff like that to feed the plants. I told him late last week that it was getting a little late in the year to continue feeding the plants because growing season was winding down.
“And when you get through with the little pool, let’s fill it with clear water and let it set and I’ll get some minnows for Sissy to chase.”
So he emptied the little pool and filled it with clear water. Sissy immediately started playing in it. She tromped her feet all around the edges, making the water splash up toward her mouth trying to catch the waves.
I laughed at her. “She’s been chasing the water all along,” I said. “I thought she was chasing tadpoles.”
Jon smiled. “Yes. She tries to catch it. At least now her mouth will be clean.”
So we have been entertained by a sweet pup who constantly tries to catch the waves, and even barks at them when she can’t hold them in her mouth. Such is life on Magnolia Plantation with our dear Sissy Girl.
P.S. Tuck, my little brown and white dog that is in the little picture with me, never came back home for those of you who have been kindly asking about him. But if anyone has seen him recently, please call the Progress and let me know. My heart hurts over him every day.