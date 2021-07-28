Conservation Officer Matt Gray has never recovered a downing victim wearing a life jacket, and all the fatalities he’s worked had one thing in common, no life jacket, and that’s the most important message he can give, he said.
“Every boat, no matter what size, while its underway, has to have one PFD (personal flotation device) per individual, and that jacket has to fit the person,” said Gray, a Master Sergeant with the Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks. Gray regularly patrols local waters, including Trace State Park, Howard Stafford Park, the Tenn-Tom Waterway, and others.
As temperatures soar and folks take to the water for recreation, Gray, a 23-year veteran of the conservation service, offered advice about how to enjoy the water and stay safe.
An adult life jacket can easily slip off a child, Gray said. All lifejackets must be Coast Guard approved, a certification indicated by a stamp, usually on the inside of the jacket. Kids 12-years and younger must wear a lifejacket at all times, and adults must have a jacket readily accessible, according to Gray.
Suspender-style lifejackets have recently hit the market, sparse garments that have narrow strips of flotation material which strap over the shoulders. Boaters must have those jackets on their person and secured; they can’t be just readily accessible, Gray said.
“Simply having a suspender jacket close is like not having one at all, in the eyes of the law,” said Gray.
While boating on water maintained by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, such as Sardis, Enid, Grenada, and Arkabutla, all persons in the boat must wear a lifejacket at all times.
Drinking while boating is another danger, and officers are vigilant to make sure no impaired persons get behind the wheel of a boat.
“If an operator’s blood alcohol content is .08 or higher, that person can be charged with BUI, boating under the influence,” said Gray.
The state of Mississippi mandates zero tolerance for alcohol use among those operating a boat.
“Even if a person has half a beer, and they’re operating a vessel, they’ve violated the law, and could be charged with reckless operation of a vessel,” said Gray. “If they’re in a wet county, passengers can drink, but the driver of the vessel cannot have any.”
Officers frequently conduct BUI details on the water, during which they administer breathalyzer tests, much like State Troopers setting up check-points on the highways.
Officers patrolling the waters have a right to pull over any vessel they deem fit, according to Gray. Erratic and reckless behavior often indicates an impaired operator. Officers check for various infractions, including bag-limit of fish, fishing license and proper safety equipment. If a vessel has an enclosed gas tank, operators must have a fire extinguisher onboard.
What many boaters consider simply a point of nautical etiquette is actually a law, according to Gray. “The wake you’re creating in the water, you’re responsible for” said Gray. “if your wake causes another boat to capsize, you’re responsible. It’s always good to operate at a safe distance from other vessels.”
Boating at night is always more hazardous, for obvious reasons.
“Many bodies of water, especially the waterways, often have obstructions floating that can’t be easily seen at night,” said Gray. Taking it slow after sundown is a must, he added.
Lights onboard a vessel are virtually the only way boaters can see other craft at night, Gray said. Vessels are required to have lights at port, starboard, and aft. From the operator’s perspective, looking out forward and piloting the craft, the port light signifies the left side side, and has a red light. The starboard side of the craft, right from the operator’s perspective, is signified by a green light. This allows other boaters to tell which way another craft is traveling at night. If the red, port light, is on the left, from the perspective of the “other” boat’s operator, and green on the right, the craft is traveling away. If the the red, port, is on the right, and green, starboard, on the left, the craft is headed toward him.
A white light, located in the aft, or rear of the vessel, simply indicates the back of the boat.
Anyone born after June 30, 1980 must pass a boating safety class and be prepared to show that certificate while operating a vessel. The test is free and available at www.mdwfp.com
Northeast Mississippi has lots of great water and fun times await, but taking a few extra minutes to be safe can mean the difference between life and death, Gray said.
“Folks can look on our website, at www.mdwfp.com to see a list of helpful rules and regulations,” Gray.