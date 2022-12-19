The Mississippi State University Extension Service 4-H program has served countless youth in Pontotoc County. 4-H can provide leadership growth and life skills development through hands on learning opportunities. These experiences can allow youth to become successful adults.
These programs are made possible through input and advice from the Pontotoc County agriculture and natural resources advisory committee. This group includes fourteen members that are involved in a wide range of agricultural pursuits including row crops, forestry, livestock, and the production of fruits and vegetables.
The advisory committee helps prioritize my efforts to ensure that the needs of county are met from an agricultural perspective. They have emphasized the need to introduce youth to skills that were once learned at home or on the farm.
The second annual Pontotoc 4-H Life Skills Day was completed on November 21, 2022, to meet these objectives. Participating youth rotated through stations that introduced sewing, financial management, hand tool use, welding, electrical safety, first aid, and cooking.
This effort was possible through the hard work of MSU Extension Service personnel and others. Cooperation between local companies and volunteers including First Choice Bank, Mississippi Department of Wildlife Fisheries and Parks, Pontotoc Electric Power Association, Adam Miller, and Marie Smith were vital to the success of the event.
As we look toward another exciting year, the agriculture and natural resources advisory committee has set several goals for the Pontotoc County Extension office. These include offering programs about backyard poultry production, soils, archeology, and promotion of Pontotoc County Agriculture through a farm tour.
If you would like to make suggestions for programs to be offered by the Pontotoc Extension office, please call 662-489-3910 or email me at james.shannon@msstate.edu.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.