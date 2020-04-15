The schedule for the 2021 Tangle on the Trail basketball showcase was recently announced. The event, sponsored by the Pontotoc Rotary Club, has quickly gained a reputation as one of the premier basketball tournaments in the state, and this upcoming edition will again feature a loaded lineup that promises to give area hoops fan an exciting day of action.
Slated for January 2, 2021 at Pontotoc High School, the Tangle on the Trail will have nine total matchups- five girls games and four boys games.
Among the girls, Ingomar will take on West Lowndes, Tupelo takes on New Site, Starkville squares off with Madison Central, Olive Branch (2019-20 6A Champion) takes on Choctaw Central, and home Pontotoc (30-4 in 2019-20) squares off against Belmont.
On the boys side, Tupelo matches up against Raymond (2019-20 4A state runner-up after three straight state titles), Center Hill (2019-20 5A state runner-up) takes on Clinton, Starkville (2018-19 and 2019-20 6A state champion) takes on Callaway (2019-20 5A state champion), and home team Pontotoc (23-9 in 2019-20) finishes out the day with a matchup against St. Andrews (2019-20 3A state champion).