Here are the qualifiers in the local and local state races as of Wednesday, Feb. 1 shortly after 5 p.m. If folks were in the circuit clerk's office qualifying right at the 5 p.m. deadline, they will be added to the list tomorrow.
In the sheriff’s race incumbent Leo Mask filed along with Chad Mills and Jay Allen. Independent candidate James F. Jim Littlejohn has filed as well.
In the West Side Justice Court Judge race, incumbent Scottie Harrison, Kenneth McKnight and Jeff Washington have filed.
In the East Side Constable race those qualifying include incumbent Neal Davis, Tommy Corbin and Jody Goodwin. Qualifying as an independent is Sonnie Rock Williams.
L.D. Gillespie and Jeff Russell for west wide constable,
First district supervisor qualifiers include Benny Moorman, Mark McCord, Trent Coker and Clay Foster.
In the third district supervisors race incumbent Brad Ward, Gary Lynn Washington and Ryan Winter have qualified.
In the fifth District those qualifying for supervisor included Richard White, Ted McVay, James Collins, Randy Ray and Johnny Taylor. Donald Fitzpatrick has also qualified on the Democratic ticket.
For county surveyor David Sharp and Jimmy Caldwell have qualified.
Local Non-contested races
Others filing papers in their respective races include: Ricky D. Ferguson for Chancery Clerk, Melinda Patterson Nowicki for Circuit Clerk, Van McWhirter for Tax assessor/collector, Kim Sullivan Bedford for county coroner, Mac McAuley, III for county prosecutor, David A. Hall for east side Justice court judge, Mike McGregor for second district supervisor, Ernie Wright for fourth district supervisor.
Those qualifying for election commissioner include: Nickey Moore for second district, Erick Pettit for third district and Shirley Dillard for the fourth district.
State local races: This was as of 4:15 Wednesday, Feb 1, the site was still showing that time stamp at 5:15
All the state races are chiefly non contested including the house of representatives race with district 15 Beth Waldo and district 22 incumbent Jon Lancaster not having any opponents. Waldo is seeking to replace Dr. Mac Huddleston who announced he would not seek office again in late December.
The two incumbent senators, Kathy Chism from district 3 and Ben Super from district 8 are also uncontested.
