Tornadoes don’t just dip suddenly out of the sky thanks to advances in weather technology. Today’s meteorologists can tell you sometimes days in advance if a weather pattern looks like it is going to develop into strong storms which prompt tornado watches and warnings.
“Being weather alert is a very important part of being prepared for a severe weather event,” said Pontotoc County EMA director Allen Bain.
“Over the past two weeks, we have discussed how to be prepared before the weather arrives. Another element of being prepared, is to know when the weather is coming,” he noted. “With todays technology, the National Weather Service and their meteorologist are able to predict weather patterns several days ahead of weather events. Also with today’s technology and electronics, this should allow people several days to initiate their severe weather plans.”
Bain went on to discuss the three levels of warnings that residents need to remember during the stormy season. These range from advisory, watch, and warning.
“Once the weather is close, there are usually three levels of warnings. An advisory is to inform the public that a weather system has the potential to become severe,” he said.
It is during the advisory phase that you need to get fresh batteries for your flashlight if you need them, check your emergency kit and make sure it is up to date with fresh water if it has been six months since you put the last water in, and pack your back pack for moving quickly with the clothing and socks and well made shoes, not flip flops, for survival after the storm. This is the time to fill your car with gasoline and contact any family members and friends to tell them of the weather at hand. Word of mouth can sometimes be the difference between life and death.
“Once a watch is issued, this means a weather pattern has formed enough to cause a possible threat. This is the time to activate your emergency plans and prepare to take shelter,” he said.
This is when you get your animals secured. Put your emergency kit in your car if you plan on going to the shelter, or put it in your safe room with blankets and pillows and flashlights if you are staying put.
The next level is the warning phase. This means the weather is bearing down on you and you should be fully ready.
“When a warning is issued, such as a Tornado Warning, this is when is the weather pattern has fully formed and you should have already gotten into you safe place,” Bain said.
“This is why locating your local public shelters beforehand is important. If you have a few miles to drive before getting to your shelter, then once the warning is issued, it may be too late.”
However, just because you can’t make it to the pubic shelter Bain said there are still several options.
“One option may be a neighbor that has a safe room or storm shelter. If that is unavailable, then the next best thing is an interior room or closet, with no windows,” he stressed. These shelter places in your home can include, “Closets under stairs, basements, bathrooms, any of these, on the lowest floor possible, are you best options. Pillows and blankets are things you should have near these rooms. Cover yourself and your loved ones with the pillows and blankets should flying debris become an issue. When you are in your safe room, take your NOAA radio or turn up your tv so you can hear when it is safe to come out. Do not leave until the storm has passed over.”
If a severe weather event takes place during school hours on the county campuses, the students and staff do have a safe place to go.
“A few years ago, Pontotoc County Schools, North and South Pontotoc, received a grant through MEMA and FEMA to install large dome type storm shelters. These domes are a great addition to the schools, as it allows the students somewhere safe to gather during severe weather events. No more covering your head with a textbook while crouched in the halls these days. These also allowed the schools additional space for activities. The domes are also available to be public, after school hours, during severe weather events.”
This is the day to decide what you are going to do if you hear of an advisory, a watch and a warning. While you are eating supper, talk to your family, make your plans and let them know which rooms to use as a safe room in case you must dash to protect yourself from the storm.
If you are under an advisory, make sure you have things ready, when you are put under a watch, pack your car or your room, and be ready to move when the warning comes.