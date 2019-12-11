Have you ever seen the commercial where the woman with poor eyesight opens the back door and mistakes a skunk for her cat?
Real life is even better.
A kind-hearted man in Manitoba, Canada, was on his way to work last week when his car struck what he thought was a dog.
The driver, Eli Boroditsky, stopped and loaded the animal into his back seat and only later discovered the canine was actually a coyote.
Boroditsky said he was on his way to work at the Bothwell Cheese factory in New Bothwell, south of Winnipeg, when the animal ran out in front of his car and was clipped by the vehicle.
"I thought it was a German shepherd or a husky," Boroditsky told CBC News. "I didn't think it was a wild animal."
When he got to work a co-worker took a look and informed Boroditsky the injured animal was indeed a coyote.
"It is amazing how docile it was. I was petting it," he said.
Aviva Cohen, another co-worker, was able to text a wildlife rehab center and a conservation officer was dispatched to the center to take the coyote from Boroditsky's back seat.
The conservation officer couldn’t help but ask Boroditsky several questions while filling out the accident report.
“Was the coyote chasing anything, perhaps a roadrunner, when he ran in front of your vehicle?” the officer asked.
“I didn’t see a roadrunner,” Boroditsky replied, “but now that I think of it, I heard something go ‘beep, beep’.”
“Was the coyote riding an Acme rocket when the accident occurred?”
“No but he was acting very Wile E.,” the Good Samaritan answered. “And I did notice a half buried anvil and a huge bear trap on the side of the road.”
Authorities at the wildlife rehab center estimated the coyote’s age between one and three years old.
The coyote suffered head trauma and scrapes to its face, but is expected to make a full recovery.
The co-worker, who correctly identified the animal, made the local television news along with Wile E. “I said, I said son, that’s a coyote, not a chicken hawk.”
Authorities in Waterford, Connecticut, also couldn’t help but have a little fun when a police officer discovered a large donkey wandering loose in the rain on a city street.
The officer who found the wandering donkey rolled down his car window, held onto the animal’s reins from inside the patrol car and slowly began guiding the animal home because it was raining.
Another officer followed behind the donkey/car procession and videoed the episode.
The donkey was walking in the middle of the street, right on top of the center line markings.
The officer radioed headquarters and updated dispatch on the situation.
“We have the donkey in custody and Joe is currently administering a field sobriety test and so far the donkey is toeing the line pretty good,” the officer radioed.
The donkey was reunited with its owner and no DUI citation was given.
In Erie County Ohio sheriff’s deputies had a tough time wrangling a loose pig in a resident’s yard and the unusual chase was recorded by body cameras.
Authorities said the 200 pound pig proved to be quite an adversary.
After growing tired of chasing the pig the police officers attempted to entice the pig with apples.
Another officer was finally able to lead the pig into a barn by tempting him with a box of donuts.
The pigs not in a blanket but he was safe and sound.
The pig owner made restitution for the dozen donuts.
In San Antonio, Texas, authorities were trying to catch a goat found running loose in a busy intersection.
It took a while to wrangle the unusual traffic hazard “before he goat away.”
“Ewe bet it goat real,” one officer posted.
The post also reminded residents that local laws require livestock and pets to be kept on their owners' property.
"If you chews not to obey the law, you can butt heads with a judge in court," the authorities quipped.
Coyotes, donkeys, pigs and goats—oh my!