Jack Elliott raked sweat from his forehead, and stopped in front of The Carousel, at the corner of Main and East Marion streets, at a building that used to be a drug store (look down, when you walk in, at the tiles on the floor, in the entryway).
“Faulkner’s father, Murry Faulkner, who worked for the railroad, had fallen in love with a pretty, young woman named Patty (Patricia) Fontaine, the daughter of a respected, local physician,” said Elliott, formerly of the Mississippi Department of Archives and History. Elliott was leading a group of earnest, perspiring locals around the Pontotoc Court Square, showing them places of importance in the life of the family of the world-renowned author and Nobel Prize winner, William Faulkner.
Miss Fontaine had commissioned work from a local seamstress, named Mary Walker, Eliott explained. Fontaine was deeply displeased and near offended with the garments she got back, and she chewed Mary up in phrases harsh and uncourteous to local ears. The feud bubbled up into quite a row. Faulkner growled publicly in defense of his sweetheart, and Mary repeated Fontaine’s unkind words to her mercurial relative, Elias Walker, a local shop owner, who took umbrage to the whole matter, then huffed and fanned that umbrage into glowing menace. Once the two men got involved, things quickly escalated from fussing into sure enough meanness. Elias Walker’s simple and brutish solution was to walk into the drug store, catch Faulkner sitting at the counter, and blast him with a shotgun. Not fully sated with that carnage, Walker then stood over the flailing, nearly dead Faulkner, produced a pistol, and summarily shot him through the mouth.
Almost inexplicably, Murry Faulkner lived, thanks in large part to the ministrations of Dr. Charlie Mitchell, to whose office some townspeople carried the wounded man. (Mitchell later became the director of the Mississippi State Hospital at Whitfield.) Since Murry pulled through, the world was not robbed of The Sound and Fury, and Absalom, Absalom, and 100 other literary masterpieces that came from the typewriter of his famous son.
On the walking tour, Eliott continued to astonish the group with tales of gun violence from the Faulkner family archives.
As it turns out, the author’s father wasn’t the first Faulkner shot in public, in broad daylight, on a court square, in northeast Mississippi, and had his assailant walk scot-free. On the evening of Nov. 5, 1889, William’s great grandfather, William C. Faulkner, often referred to as “the Colonel,” was shot in Ripley and soon thereafter died at the hand of a former business partner named Thurmond. The Southern Sentinel reported that Thurmond used a .44 caliber pistol. Thurmond was acquitted, and the reporter for the Sentinel wrote about feeling a strange unease in the courtroom. As the reporter said, there was “no excitement, and not a single scene during the trial,” and “even the verdict was silently received by all.”
Col. Faulkner had been in the railroad business with Thurmond, and eventually bought out his interest in the line. Faulkner was president of the line when it was eventually extended to Pontotoc in the summer of 1888. As Elliott explained, the Colonel’s daughter, Effie, had driven the last spike in the line when it reached Pontotoc. Murry was working as a conductor on the railroad when Walker shot him.
The author, William Faulkner, came into this world celebrating family pride, breathing the perfumed manners of Southern gentility, and fearing the hot violence of men.
The Crash
Elliott paused in reverence, standing on the stoop on the southwest side of the Pontotoc Chancery Court building. The group filled in along the street below him.
“They brought Dean’s body here,” Elliott said, patting the door with his palm. The author, William, upon seeing his brother’s body, is reported to have whispered to himself, “Dean, is that you?” The author worked steadily, with a brother’s loving and grieved hands, alongside the morticians, trying to piece Dean together so their mama could have an open casket funeral. It couldn’t be done.
An advertisement in the Nov. 14, Pontotoc Progress conveys the lighthearted mood preceding that fateful day.
“Zoom,” it says, with three Z’s, alongside advertisements for movies at the Joy Theatre. Top Hat was showing, starring Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers. On another screen, Laurel and Hardy starred in Bonnie Scotland.
The add continues: “Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 9th and 10th. Two More Huge Thrill Filled Days for Pontotoc. AIR ACES Captain V.C. Omlie, Dean Faulkner, Navy Sowell and other Air-Aces will make another personal appearance here…Airplane Stunts Free Both Days…Long rides over the city in ships driven by these experienced pilots for only $1.00. Everybody Invited.”
Among the group following Elliott was Carl Rollyson, a visiting professor from New York, who spoke two nights later at the Pontotoc Community House. William Faulkner, the professor explained, had grown up reading aviation magazines and dreaming about flight. As boys, the author and his brothers, Jack, John, and Dean, had even stitched together a makeshift airplane and nearly killed themselves trying to make it fly.
The author had come into money during a stint writing screenplays in Hollywood, and he’d gifted his brother, Dean, a 1933 Waco CIU plane. Dean advertised in the Pontotoc Progress, and took local folks up for rides. Cost, $1.00
On Nov. 10, 1935, while providing arial rides for his thrill day, Dean took on board three farmers who wanted to see their land from the air. Bud Warren, Lamon Graham, and Henry Graham paid their $1, and they left the ground expecting to see their land as they’d never dreamed of seeing it. Minutes later, they were killed.
“Several local people reported seeing the plane go down,” said Elliott, speaking to the group as they assembled in a pasture in the Sand Springs community. A newly erected cross, bearing the names of all four men who died in the crash, stood amid the shin-high grass. In 1935 the land belonged to Henry Graham, one of the deceased; today it belongs to Caleb Horton.
Jolane Warren met up with the group when they arrived in Sands Springs, and she walked with them through the pasture, as the sun started to melt into the tree line. Jolane's aunt, Inez Todd, was married to Henry Graham. Jolane was too young to remember her uncle.
Walking alongside Jolane was Carolyn Carnes, whose uncle, Bud Warren, was also among those killed in the crash. The two women gazed approvingly at the cross, shielding their eyes from the sun.
Also in the group was Dr. Steve Montgomery, who said that his grandfather, Brooks, had seen the plane go down and was among the first to rush to the scene. Some reports said that Lamon Graham’s wife, Leona, had been standing in the yard waving a bed sheet so that her husband could see her as he flew over, Elliott said.
The day after the crash, Bud Warren, Lamon Graham, and Henry Graham were laid to rest in Sand Springs Cemetery, less than a mile from where the plane went down. Dean Faulkner was buried at St. Peter’s Cemetery in Oxford, where his famous literary brother was later interred.
As Elliott led the group through Sands Springs Cemetery, Jolane Warren noted somberly that her uncle and his two friends were buried at 3 o’clock in the afternoon.
Having taken pictures, and shared stories, and told all about all their kinfolks in the area who had seen or heard or had, in some way, been part of that fateful day, the group gradually disbanded. They shook Elliott’s hand, and thanked him. They hugged each other’ necks, and some said they couldn’t believe that this amazing piece of history had been here all this time, and they’d never known it.
