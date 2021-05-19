There would be a lot less unsightly roadside trash if slobs took their trash home with them instead of throwing it out on the roadside.
How to bring that goal to pass?
Here's one suggestion.
Our local judges could take a lesson from other judges who have gotten tough with those convicted of littering.
A person convicted in Walker County, Ala., faces a hard choice - 30 days spent picking up bottles, cans and other trash, or 30 days in jail.
If he chooses to pick up trash, and doesn't do it well, to jail he goes to serve the balance of his term.
That's the sort of tough sentencing we need here.
The last time I checked court records, some littering convictions produced only a small fine and court costs.
People in this county have worked hard to help clean the roadways of unsightly debris or garbage thrown out of passing vehicles by uncaring slobs.
Those who work hard to beautify the county and its municipalities deserve to have their work protected by stiff sentencing given to those who undo it.
Litter affects more than the beauty of the county and its municipalities. It also costs taxpayers' money. Someone has to clean up the mess, and whatever isn't done by volunteers often falls to state or local employees.
Trash also hurts the area's chances of gaining new employers. Potential employers or others looking to locate here rightfully think: "Why would I bother locating here? A town or county that doesn't care enough to pick up after itself certainly isn't going to take care of me or my needs.”
The potential employer, with a briefcase stuffed full of jobs and paychecks for this area, then picks up said briefcase and looks elsewhere.
Convicted litters ought to hear the following words, or ones to the same effect, as they stand before a municipal judge or justice court judge for sentencing.
" All those convicted of littering in Pontotoc County go to jail or clean up roads for 30 days. You've been convicted of littering. Which do you choose? "