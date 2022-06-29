Paisley Moorman, a six-year-old second grader at South Pontotoc, runs barrels at the Pontotoc Ag Center on her horse, Butterbean, in preparation for the Little Britches Rodeo to be held on July 4th weekend in Oklahoma.
Butterbean listens to every word she says, and when he comes out of those deep turns, and skims the sides of those barrels, with dirt flying up from his hooves, little Miss Paisley is completely in control.
Paisley Moorman is a weathered, experienced cowgirl. Her six, long years on God’s earth have taught her a thing or two about rodeo life, and about the connection between humans and animals.
“Butterbean listens to me, and he knows what I want him to do,” said Paisley, a second grader at South Pontotoc, as well as a decorated rodeo champion.
Paisley will compete in the Little Britches Rodeo in Guthrie, Oklahoma, July 4th weekend. She’s confident and prepared, and Butterbean is always ready. Paisley and her mama Tanya, along with her daddy, Shane, will put Butterbean in his trailer and head west.
Last Wednesday, Paisley and Butterbean ran barrels at the Pontotoc Ag Center. Miss Paisley wore jeans, boots, and a cowboy hat, one with just the right amount of scrapes and scratches. Butterbean, a horse of few words, pawed the dirt and waited on his rider to give him a command.
Paisley’s storied rodeo career dates back three years–to when she was three years old. Her first horse was named Scooby. Butterbean is her competition mount.
Paisley and Butterbean ran smoothly through their routine. Their movements were as tightly stitched as grandmas’s quilt. When he leaned, she leaned. When Butterbean reared up, Paisley kicked back her heels and gave him slack in the reins, and off they went. Paisley could feel what her horse was doing, like a good ole boy dragging a fishing lure across a log.