Do you have more books than you will ever read? Or some that you will never read again? Well take two or three of them down the Ecru’s little lending library and put your two or three in while you take two or three others out that you haven’t read yet.
The community of Ecru has joined thousands of others by putting up a Little Free Library. This is a simple blue house shaped box that will hold books for folks to read. In fact, the box is actually Viking Blue so it stands out well for folks who are walking down the sidewalk near Pannell Park.
The project is being spearheaded by Jeannie Thompson, who is the librarian at North Pontotoc High School. “But this would not be possible without the initial monetary donation of Marilyn, Glenn and Don Davidson,” Thompson said. “They donated the materials and the little house was built by the Amish.”
Thompson already has books lined up to fill the box with initially, but she wants the community to get involved in helping with keeping it filled with a variety of books for young and old alike.
The next step is for several volunteers to step up and help maintain the library. Their job will be to make sure the two shelves stay neat and that appropriate books for families are housed there. If you want to help, please contact Thompson.
As the little box was being put up, one of the ladies in the community came by walking her dog. She expressed excitement about having a library so close to Main Street.
Did you know that we are facing a growing literacy crisis? More than 30 million adults cannot read or write above a third-grade level. Studies have repeatedly shown that books in the hands of children have a meaningful impact on improving literacy. The more books in or near the home, the more likely a child will learn and love to read. But two out of three children living in poverty have no books to call their own. This will help curtail that. These books can be carried home and read aloud to the children or they can spend their summer days going to anywhere in the world through the pages of a book.
Little Free Library is a nonprofit that builds community, inspires readers, and expands book access for all through these volunteer-led little libraries. Millions of books are exchanged each year, profoundly increasing access to books for readers of all ages and backgrounds.
Little Free Library book-sharing boxes play an essential role by providing 24/7 access to books (and encouraging a love of reading) in areas where books are scarce. That means you won’t have to travel to the city to get a new book to read, and you don’t have to worry about this little library being closed if you are out for a nightly jog.
What started as a simple idea has become a global literacy movement. The first Little Free Library book- sharing box was built in 2009 in Wisconsin. Today there are 100,000 registered Little Free Libraries in all 50 states and 108 countries, from Argentina to Zambia.
The Little Free Library nonprofit organization is at the heart of this phenomenon. The growing network shares a mission of inspiring a love of reading, building community, and providing book access for all. Since 2009 more than 165 million books have been shared through the libraries and thousands of neighbors have connected for the first time, building stronger and friendlier communities.
And now Ecru has added their name to that list that is offering a way to encourage reading in their community.