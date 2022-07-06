As the weeks have progressed I have marked the time on the calendar. One week, two weeks, three weeks … eight weeks. Every Friday night around ten o’clock I remember, Sissy Girl died at this time. There are some things that are just too hard to write. And the death of this dog has been one of those things.
You see, Sissy was pretty much an only dog. Even though we had Lizzie when she came to live on our hill, Lizzy’s days were pretty much numbered. Her greatest quest was just getting up and walking up the steps. Whereas Sissy was all over the place. In the morning when we went out she galloped around the house like a young horse.
And if she was at the other end of the yard and she saw me; she did that gallop and last minute reared up on her hind legs and planted her paws on me, it didn’t matter if they were muddy or not. She left her prints behind on several of my shirts until I washed them.
I took pictures of Sissy and built quite a portfolio of her antics. One of my favorites was a fall morning when Jon was building a fire and she put her paws around his shoulders. It looked like she was giving him a dog hug. And then the last Saturday she was alive she helped Jon check the oil in the car. It was humorous. She was reared up on her hind legs with her front paws on the radiator and she was peering into the engine just like Jon.
The next Saturday, Jon laid her to rest in the clay. We don’t really know what really happened to this beloved dog, except that the last Friday she was alive, April 29, she had intestinal problems. That was really no surprise to me because she ate everything. When she came from behind the car that morning, I knew something was wrong. She was barely walking.
I spent that day as much as possible beside her with her head in my lap. I kept her resting easy all that day. About mid afternoon, though, I broke down and cried beside her, begging her not to leave me. I truly thought she would pass whatever had her blocked up and wake up on Saturday morning ready to go.
I moved her close to the house in front of my swing and let her lay on her cushion. I’d picked it up just for her. I covered her with a blanket against the evening chill. She seemed to be resting easier after supper so I spent some time with Jon. When I went to check on her around ten, I realized she wasn’t with me any more. I stumbled into the house and asked Jon to bring his flashlight just to make sure. He shined the light on her and I let out a wail and fell upon her body. I couldn’t help myself. She was just that close to me.
Behind me Jon gripped my ankle and choked out in a husky voice, “I’m so sorry mama, I’m so sorry.” The next morning he laid her to rest, I wanted to be there, but I’m glad he was able to do it alone. He didn’t have the night to mourn like I did because I woke up nearly every hour on the hour and sat on the front steps staring at her, still in disbelief. Her death meant there was no dog on our hill at all. That hasn’t happened since we moved in more than 21 years ago.
When mama heard of my pain, she promised me a pup from her little mini Australian Shepherd Josie. I was thrilled. I love Josie, and I knew it would be sometime in the early fall before I could bring the puppy home. Her puppies would look a lot like my dear Trixie that I had for so long.
The month of May seemed to drag by. Each morning I woke up without dog paws on my bed and each night there was nobody to wrestle with or look into my eyes questioningly.
And then the big gray fox came around. He snatched one of my hens and has been trying for the other chicks. Jon had to chase him away in broad daylight one day. I knew we needed some dog paws and a dog scent around the house.
On Wednesday before we were supposed to go to Camp Armstrong with our kids my dear sister in Jesus Gail Morton posted out a picture of a little red heeler dog that her granddaughter was holding. She must go to a home, Gail said. Even though her granddaughter turned sad eyes on her wanting the dog. Later on I texted Gail and asked if the dog had been claimed.
When she said no I told her I’d take her and we met at War-Mart and she gave me this little ball of fur that is already winning our hearts. And while my days of missing Sissy Girl aren’t over, we have this tiny herding dog that is already showing intelligence and quick learning. In the days to come I’ll introduce you to Minnie.