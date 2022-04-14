I saw the little yellow twinkle in the sky. I was excited. My first firefly! I grinned all the way to the house. It is amazing how small things can make us smile. Like the little kittens that are on our hill, three little brothers.
They get out in the yard and sneak around and it is fun to watch them try to hide from each other in the grass before they jump out and pounce and roll like a ball around the yard. They will separate out and start wrestling again. They will jump twice their height. And if a chicken comes sneaking up behind them they will jump and turn at the same time. It is so funny! It doesn’t take much to amuse me and Jon.
I’ve been enjoying my first hummingbirds of the season too.
Our Lord loved little things. He said "suffer the little children to come unto Me." He said "aren’t two sparrows sold for a penny and yet not one little bird falls to the ground without the Father marking its place."
Little insects. Little kittens. Little birds. Little children. Little moments. It is through small things that Jesus taught profound truths.
Over the next few days as you think about the death, burial and resurrection of Jesus, you as a parent or grandparent can sit down with your child and teach them profound truths during small moments.
It doesn’t take long. Your children and grandchildren will remember it for a life time. Here are some things you can teach them to let them handle the Easter story.
Judas betrayed Jesus with 30 pieces of sliver, get some aluminum foil and let them wrap it around little round shaped bits of cardboard that you cut into a small circle about the size of a penny. Use an old cereal box, cracker box or whatever kind of thin box you have to recycle. A tea box is a neat size. Take a penny and let them trace around it. They can do 3 or the full 30 if they wish. Get a paper towel or a small piece of cloth and tie it around the coins like a hobo sack. Read this scripture: Matthew 26: 14, 15 Then one of the twelve, called Judas Iscariot, went to the chief priests and said, “What are you willing to give me if I deliver Him to you?” And they counted out to him thirty pieces of silver.
Jesus shared his last supper with the disciples and broke the bread and offered the cup. Get some crackers, not oyster crackers but flat crackers with holes in them. If you have a small stone mug use that as your cup because it would be close to what the disciples drank out of. Break the crackers and let them eat the crackers and drink grape juice from the mug. Read this scripture and explain that the crackers and juice are a picture of what Jesus did for us on the cross. Matthew 26:26-29 - 26 And as they were eating, Jesus took bread, blessed and broke it, and gave it to the disciples and said, “Take, eat; this is My body.” 27 Then He took the cup, and gave thanks, and gave it to them, saying, “Drink from it, all of you. 28 For this is My blood of the new covenant, which is shed for many for the remission of sins. 29 But I say to you, I will not drink of this fruit of the vine from now on until that day when I drink it new with you in My Father’s kingdom.”
The soldiers mocked Jesus and put on his head a crown of thorns. Briars grow everywhere. Cut a small switch of them and show the children the thorns. Tell them Jesus wore the thorns because way back in Genesis when man sinned God cursed the ground and said thorns and thistles it would grow. He took every curse upon Him that He gave to man, including thorns and thistles. Read Matthew 27:27-31 - 27 Then the soldiers of the governor took Jesus into the Praetorium and gathered the whole garrison around Him. 28 And they stripped Him and put a scarlet robe on Him. 29 When they had twisted a crown of thorns, they put it on His head, and a reed in His right hand. And they bowed the knee before Him and mocked Him, saying, “Hail, King of the Jews!” 30 Then they spat on Him, and took the reed and struck Him on the head.
Cross and nails. Go out and cut two sticks from any tree and form a cross by tying the sticks together. If you have red yarn use that to symbolize Jesus blood. Find any small nails you can around your house or if you have some rusty nails those would be even better. Explain that these meant death in Jesus time. Once a person was put on the cross they would not come off of it until they were dead. Jesus was willing to take this punishment even though he did not do anything wrong. And yet, he asked God to forgive. Read Luke 23:32-34 32 There were also two others, criminals, led with Him to be put to death. 33 And when they had come to the place called Calvary, there they crucified Him, and the criminals, one on the right hand and the other on the left. 34 Then Jesus said, “Father, forgive them, for they do not know what they do.”
The stone was set in place. Find a rock that will fit into the palm of your child’s hand so it will feel heavy. Let them know the the stone that was put in front of Jesus’ tomb was much taller than they are. So when He was put into the earth, there was no way He could get out, except for a miracle. Read Matthew 27:59, 60 - 59 When Joseph had taken the body, [of Jesus] he wrapped it … 60 and laid it in his new tomb which he had hewn out of the rock; and he rolled a large stone against the door of the tomb, and departed.
Empty tomb, Draw a hill of on a brown piece of construction paper or on the inside of a cereal or cracker box. Cut out the door. Glue this to a brown paper bag and open the bag so the hill stands up. Draw a stone and cut it out and glue it to cover half of the opening of the door. Put a little LED candle down in the sack an they will have their own empty tomb luminary. Read Luke 24:1-6: 1 Now on the first day of the week, very early in the morning, they, and certain other women with them, came to the tomb bringing the spices which they had prepared. 2 But they found the stone rolled away from the tomb. 3 Then they went in and did not find the body of the Lord Jesus. 4 And it happened, as they were greatly perplexed about this, that behold, two men stood by them in shining garments. 5 ... they said to them, “Why do you seek the living among the dead? 6 He is not here, but is risen!
Do as many or as few of these projects as you wish. The luminary will tell the whole story if you draw crosses on the hill. However you spend your little moments, use them to teach Jesus to the generations after you. And if you don’t want to do any of this, we have a special insert that tells the Easter story in this newspaper that you can use to convey this life changing event.