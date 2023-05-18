4-H provides youth with opportunities to expand their horizons. The 4-H Slogan “Learning by Doing” allows youth to gain knowledge from hands on experiences.
There are numerous 4-H projects that can put youth on the path to success. The Mississippi 4-H Agronomy Experiment is a perfect example. This is a great summer learning opportunity for youth from ten to eighteen years old who are interested in plant science. Participants will learn basic agronomy concepts, apply the scientific method, and develop critical thinking skills.
Prizes are awarded to winners in the junior division (ten to thirteen years of age) and the senior division (fourteen to eighteen years of age). Pontotoc County 4-H members have a tradition of success in this project. Mia Harrison won first place in 2021 followed by Connor Kilpatrick in 2022. Hopefully this trend will continue!
The 4-H Agronomy Experiment doesn’t require a large area or specialized equipment to participate. Youth will be provided with a kit that includes all necessary supplies.
The kits will include a pot for growing seeds, soybean seeds, plant labels, thermometer, rain gauge, and a notebook for data collection. In addition, each kit will contain a how-to starter’s guide on science experiments, type of data to collect, tips for writing a winning report, and the deadline for submitting the report.
Award winning entries will include the following information.
A well-developed research hypothesis
A written plan that includes the experiment design and the data to be collected
Documentation of completion of the experiment
Records showing measurements and data collection methods
A thorough summary report that includes results and conclusions
The deadline for youth to register for the 2023 4-H Agronomy Experiment is May 29, 2023. This project is being sponsored by the Mississippi Soybean Promotion Board.
The 4-H Agronomy Experiment is a perfect way for youth to apply classroom science lessons during summer vacation. If you would like to learn more opportunities available through 4-H, call the MSU Extension Service office in Pontotoc County at 662-489-3910 or email me at james.shannon@msstate.edu.
Thank you to Dr. Ensley Howell, Pontotoc County FCS Extension Agent, for collaboration in writing this column.
