What is an example of a plant requested at the MG plant sale in April?
One small plant, a 2012 Mississippi Medallion Winner, remained on a table to answer a gardener's quest. That botanically identified Asclepias tuberosa, should grow up to 36 inches tall and 24 inches wide, upright and clumping. Flowers of yellow, orange, or red render seed pods that, unopened, can later provide nice dried arrangement material. This versatile plant is butterfly weed.
Good drainage is about the only requirement for growing any of the fourteen native species of butterfly weed in Mississippi. There is, however, a red-pink-white flowering close relative, Asclepias incarnata or swamp milkweed, that likes wet ground. All species of these plants support pollinators, especially the voracious appetites of yellow, black, and white Monarch caterpillars in gardens here.
At the caterpillar stage, the Monarch needs gardeners' help the most. How? Grow butterfly weed. These feeding caterpillars may reach two inches before becoming a light-green chrysalis, spotted in tiny yellow marks.
Thankfully, elementary teachers help young students study this interrelated natural world, or ecosystem. Once, years ago, kindergartener Abby Crane's story, taped up at Camp Carmen, showed a Monarch butterfly protagonist named Chrys, whose storied process took readers through that Monarch's life. Now, we know to especially watch for butterflies with two sets of deep-orange wings. Hopefully, we'll see their black veins, bordered in black--flitting by, pollinating plants.
Their forage, prolific butterfly weeds, grow along roadsides in North Mississippi in late summer. Planted in home gardens, milkweed can contrast in color beside the bluish- purple globe thistle and Russian blue sage (Bachman).
Another summer-long bloomer Asclepias curassavica, often found in garden centers, is a tropical milkweed with a problem serving as host to the Monarch. A protozoan parasite ("OE") living on it can harm caterpillars; so, gardeners are asked to cut these tropical plants to the ground after blooming. In adult monarchs high levels of OE can shorten life span, reduce body mass, and lower migration of their short life's two-way 3,000 mile journey. Notably, the other home of Mississippi's Monarchs is the Sierra Madre Mountains of Mexico. A monarch makes a round-trip migration, similar to migratory birds.
Help support the Monarch butterfly by finding and planting butterfly weed, as did a Pontotoc gardener in April. Even Dr. Bachman recently found seven species of milkweed new to him. If interested go to http://crosbyarboretum.msstate.edu/mississippi-milkweeds.
Here, Master Gardeners heard vibrant stories about butterflies and other insects from Mrs. Robbie Duckworth on May 9 at the Pontotoc Extension.
Sources: Bachman, Southern Gardening, 2019, 2022
Betty Crane, Master Gardener volunteer
For gardening questions, contact the Pontotoc Extension at 489-3961.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.