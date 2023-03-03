There are several ways that the gardener can enrich the soil in their vegetable or fruit garden. In a previous article, I wrote about the process of forming compost for the garden. The use of worms can further improve garden soil while working with the compost.
Dr. Gary Bachman in the Mississippi State publication Vermicomposting for the Mississippi Gardener (2663) writes that gardeners should use vermicompost formed from using worms in the gardens. Initially, most gardeners feel that worms are harmful rather than helpful to their garden, but there are definite benefits when using the correct worms.
Vermicompost is a material that is produced by worms. This substance is a peat-like material that includes waste from the worm, and it improves structure of the soil, air circulation through the soil, and drainage and moisture holding capacity. Using worms that break down organic materials to form vermicompost can take only days which is faster than composting.
Vermicompost is not a fertilizer, but it enriches both vegetables and flowers when placed at the base of the plant. Generally, one fourth to one half cup is an adequate amount for each plant. Vermicompost can also be used for plants that are planted in containers.
The gardener can begin by choosing the correct worms for their garden. Generally, the best worms to use are red wigglers, which are three inches long and less than one quarter inch in diameter. These worms should be placed in a bin with soil and fruit rinds, coffee and tea grounds and eggshells on top of the soil in the bin. These worms do not need meat, oils, or dairy products. This is very similar to the composting process.
The bin that the gardener chooses for the worms can be purchased or made from materials – such as a plastic tote. Commercial bins generally cost from fifty to several hundred dollars for the larger ones. These bins should provide for air that moves within the soil, moist soil, and can hold items to feed the worms. Materials such as moist peat moss, coconut coir, shredded newspaper, or cardboard can be used for bedding which should be 3-4 inches deep. Once the vermicompost has been formed, the gardener should remove it to use on plants. Then the worms should be returned to the bin to form more vermicompost.
In the online publication The Budding Planter use of worms in raised beds is discussed. The gardener must plan more carefully when using a raised bed for vegetables or flowers. The benefits are the same for plants. However, worms should never be used in raised beds with enclosed bottoms or in those which sit on concrete or any other solid material. Enclosed beds are too hot and dry especially in summer, and they retain water during heavy rains which leads to soggy soil.
After you have placed the worms and the organic food matter in the soil, the bed must be maintained. The bed should be covered with mulch or compost. Red wigglers have huge appetites and prefer to stay near the soil surface, so this will keep them fed.
Lisa B. Lucius is a Pontotoc County Master Gardener.
