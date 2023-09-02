When one begins to design their home, well defined lines are suggested in most areas. Clean, smooth lines provide a finished look for any area. The same is also true when planning the landscape of the home, whether it is the lawn or a flower garden. Creating attention to these details can be a lengthy process. However, there are four steps that help guide you.
The first step is to cut the edge around any new bed by using a garden hose to mark your desired lines. If you are freshening up an existing bed, you are ready to begin. In either situation, use a spade or a half-moon edger to move along the lines that you have chosen. Be aware that these tools are often difficult to maneuver and do not form curves easily. There are other tools that are available which move more effortlessly. An example of such a tool is the Edge Hog, found in most gardening supply stores.
Next, deepen the cut of the lines four to six inches with a spade. For a new bed, you also need to cut the turf on the inside of the bed with the spade. The loosened turf can then be removed easily by hand. The goal is to create an edge at a 90-degree angle.
If you wish for your edges to appear razor sharp, cut any remaining grass blades with hand shears. Remember to hold your shears vertically to cut so that a straight line remains. Many gardeners will use hand shears several times during the growing season to retain this polished look.
Finally, put down two to three inches of mulch of your choice on the bed. Pine needles are an excellent example of mulch. The mulch not only overpowers weeds but also adds a rich, dark color to the edge. To form a gentle slope from the bottom of the edge to the top of the bed, mulch right up to the edge of the turf.
Dr. Lisa Lucius is a Pontotoc Master Gardener.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.