Blood drive set at Randolph
There will be a blood drive at Randolph Fire Department Saturday, May 20. For an appointment call 877-258-4825. The bloodmobile will be there from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Bellevue Baptist celebrating homecoming
Bellevue Baptist Church in Thaxton will have their Homecoming/75th Anniversary Celebration Sunday, May 21, 10:30 a.m. Speaker will be Bro. Tommy Inmon and music will be lead by Jon Tyler White Following the morning service there will be a fellowship meal. Everyone is invited.
Food depot box pick up is May 20
Food depot box pick up will be Saturday, May 20, which is the third Saturday of this month.
Sign up is the first Saturday of the month 8 a.m. - 10 a.m. at the depot located on Liberty Street next to Corneilson Law Office. Next sign up time will be Saturday, June 3.
Campground Methodist Memorial Day set
Campground Methodist Church and cemetery will hold its memorial service Sunday, May 21, at the church on campground road. Bro. Ryan Moorman will be the guest speaker at the 11 a.m. service. If you cannot attend and wish to make a contribution to the church or cemetery mail it to Campground C/O David Lee, 138 Arnold Trail, Pontotoc, MS 38863.
Memorial Day set at Cherry Creek MB
Cherry Creek MB Church will hold a Memorial Service on Sunday, May 21 during their 11:00 am service. We are also accepting donations for our cemetery fund. If you would like to give to this fund, you may send your donation to Cherry Creek MB Cemetery Fund PO Box 144, Ecru MS 38841. Please make checks payable to Cherry Creek Church.Thank you in advance for your contributions.
Hodges to sign book May 23
Renée Peeples Hodges will be at Bookends on Main Street May 23 from 3:00-6:00 to sign copies of her debut novel, Ona Mae's Deli and Bait Shop. Drop in to have your book signed or just to chat. Enter a drawing for a copy of the book and a chocolate chip pie. Books available to purchase from Bookends beginning May 16 or at the event.
Retirees to be honored
The Pontotoc Retired Teachers will host a supper honoring the 2023 retirees Thursday, May 25 at 5:00 in the PEPA Conference Room. All retired teachers are warmly invited to attend.
VBS set in June at Bellevue
Bellevue Baptist Church will have Vacation Bible School Monday-Friday, June 5-9, 6:30 - 8:30 p.m. for pre-K through sixth grades. The theme of this years VBS is “Twists and Turns: Following Jesus Changes the Game!”
Woodland VBS set
Woodland Baptist Church VBS is scheduled for June 5-9. Activities begin at 6 p.m. and dismiss at 8:30. There will be classes for babies through high school, and everyone else can be helpers.
Randolph Baptist VBS set
Vacation Bible School will be held at Randolph Baptist Church June 12 - 16 from 6:00 through 9:00 p.m. nightly. Classes will be held for Pre-K to Preteen ages. A meal will be provided nightly for students. Please call 662-760-8893 if you have questions.
Palestine United Methodist Church closet to open June 10
Palestine United Methodist Church will be opening their clothes closet every second Saturday of the month. The next opening will be June 10. The church is located at the corner of Salmon and Palestine Road at 2181 Palestine Road. We don’t need you to bring your children this time. If you need clothes for you or your children, just come pick them out. We will be open from 9 a.m. until 12 noon. If you need clothing, just come, no questions will be asked and you don’t need a voucher.
Bramlett reunion set June 11
The relatives of Joe and Eunice Bramlett will gather at the Toccopola community Center Sunday, June 11 for their reunion. Please bring a covered dish and your photos to enjoy the afternoon visiting.
Buchanan Baptist Church clothes closet next opening May 27
Anyone in the community who might need clothing for any reason can go to the Baptist Association in Pontotoc and pick up a clothing voucher and go by the Buchanan Baptist Church on the fourth Saturday from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. and bring the voucher with you. The next opening will be May 27.
CATCH Kids clinic open every Monday
With second semester of school getting back in session folks may need to get their children a physical for sports. CATCH Kids clinic is open for any child who lives in the county of Pontotoc who have no insurance of any kind and need medical care. The clinic uses the space at the Banah Pregnancy Center to see patients so they have private exam rooms for the patients.
There are no appointments necessary for the clinics and it is based on first come first serve. Please arrive right at 5 p.m. or very soon after. A parent or a legal guardian must be present with the patient.
The clinic will be open on Mondays, from 5-7 p.m., it is located across from West Heights Baptist church in the Banah building. Please enter through the door beside the Banah sign.
