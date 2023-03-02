I stepped outside and looked at the pretty woods beside my house. Yes, the leaves still haven’t popped out except for on the Bradford pear trees and the privett hedge. But on the brown carpet of leaves bright yellow daffodils are nodding their sunshiney heads to me, brightening all these dreary rainy days. About every other day I have plucked the bits of yellow and put them on the front porch, my window sill in the kitchen, beside my bed, in my bathroom and carried them to my desk at work so I could occasionally glance over and smile at their regal beauty.

Newsletters

regina.butler@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you