I stepped outside and looked at the pretty woods beside my house. Yes, the leaves still haven’t popped out except for on the Bradford pear trees and the privett hedge. But on the brown carpet of leaves bright yellow daffodils are nodding their sunshiney heads to me, brightening all these dreary rainy days. About every other day I have plucked the bits of yellow and put them on the front porch, my window sill in the kitchen, beside my bed, in my bathroom and carried them to my desk at work so I could occasionally glance over and smile at their regal beauty.
Happy March! Celebrate daffodils and kites sailing in the wind!
Weather Alert
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of North Mississippi, including the following counties, Alcorn, Coahoma, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Quitman, Tippah, Tishomingo and Union. * WHEN...Until 600 AM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1228 AM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Tupelo, Oxford, Clarksdale, Corinth, Booneville, New Albany, Batesville, Pontotoc, Fulton, Baldwyn, Iuka, Verona, Trace State Park, Holly Springs National Forest, Tombigbee State Park, John W Kyle State Park, Tishomingo State Park, J P Coleman State Park, Saltillo and Guntown. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi, Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee, including the following areas, in East Arkansas, Clay, Craighead, Crittenden, Cross, Greene, Lee AR, Mississippi, Phillips, Poinsett and St. Francis. In North Mississippi, Alcorn, Benton MS, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Coahoma, DeSoto, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee MS, Marshall, Monroe, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Quitman, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah, Tishomingo, Tunica, Union and Yalobusha. In Southeast Missouri, Dunklin and Pemiscot. In West Tennessee, Benton TN, Carroll, Chester, Crockett, Decatur, Dyer, Fayette, Gibson, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Henderson, Henry, Lake, Lauderdale, Madison, McNairy, Obion, Shelby, Tipton and Weakley. * WHEN...Through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - An additional 2 to 4 inches of rain is possible on tonight into Friday morning mainly for areas along and north of I-40. All of this combined with saturated soils could cause flash flooding in the watch area. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi, Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&
Currently in Pontotoc
60°F
Light Rain
77°F / 58°F
5 AM
61°F
6 AM
61°F
7 AM
61°F
8 AM
63°F
9 AM
64°F
